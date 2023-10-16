Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 16, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Singapore’s competition watchdog raises concerns over Grab’s proposed takeover of Trans-Cab
The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore said a more detailed review is needed.
Singapore deeply distressed by deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip
The Singapore Government will contribute $300,000 to humanitarian relief operations through the Singapore Red Cross.
SCDF officer charged over death of NSF who was allegedly left alone to fight Henderson Road fire
Muhammad Kamil Mohamed Yasin was charged with one count of causing grievous hurt by a rash act which endangers life or the personal safety of others.
‘We need to get it right all the time’: How S’pore’s bomb disposal unit responds to threats
Members train with bomb suits and practise manoeuvring remote-operated vehicles to neutralise explosive devices.
More thundery showers expected to improve haze situation in second half of October
Daily maximum temperatures are likely to be between 33 deg C and 34 deg C on most days.
My 46-hour flight from hell: 3 cancellations, 4 airlines and financial losses
Should you find yourself with similar problems, hold your airline accountable for fixing the problem, but be friendly to the staff, said the writer.
Co-founder of popular Katong cake shop Dona Manis dies at 93
Located in the basement of Katong Shopping Centre for more than 30 years, Dona Manis Cake Shop is known for its banana pies, chocolate tarts and other pastries.
Singapore shophouses are blazing-hot properties as sales and prices surge
Sales of shophouses jumped 44 per cent to $415 million, in the second quarter from the preceding one, according to Knight Frank.
askST Jobs: Going on maternity leave with peace of mind
Working mums are entitled to 12 or 16 weeks of maternity leave, subject to a minimum tenure of three months at work.