Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 15, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
New hawker centres, recreational spaces part of Choa Chu Kang rejuvenation plan
Singapore and US to venture into new areas to beef up ties, says DPM Lawrence Wong
Defence and security have always been key pillars of the relationship, and Singapore seeks to go beyond these traditional areas.
Five Singaporeans evacuated from Israel on South Korean military plane
S’pore Mufti and Chief Rabbi exchange letters, reiterate importance of unity as Israel-Hamas war rages on
Both religious leaders expressed hopes that peace could be achieved regardless of religious beliefs.
DBS, Citibank banking services resume after hours of disruption on Saturday and Sunday
NEA to consider broader forms of packaging waste under extended producer responsibility scheme
A study will be conducted to determine the feasibility of a scheme where firms are responsible for the collection and treatment of their used packaging.
Actress Rebecca Lim plans to break one rule during her confinement
The star of the film Confinement already feels the pressure to get back in shape after childbirth due to the nature of her job.
WhatsApp text claiming eggs being recalled for Salmonella false: FairPrice, SFA
FairPrice said it posts official alerts only on its website and official social media channels.
Putin to visit China to deepen ‘no-limits’ partnership with Xi
China and Russia declared a “no-limits” partnership in February 2022, just days before the Ukraine invasion.