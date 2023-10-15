Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 15, 2023

New hawker centres, recreational spaces part of Choa Chu Kang rejuvenation plan

The upgrades are part of HDB’s Remaking Our Heartland programme for Choa Chu Kang.

Singapore and US to venture into new areas to beef up ties, says DPM Lawrence Wong

Defence and security have always been key pillars of the relationship, and Singapore seeks to go beyond these traditional areas.

Five Singaporeans evacuated from Israel on South Korean military plane

A KC-330 multi-purpose plane was deployed for the operation.

S’pore Mufti and Chief Rabbi exchange letters, reiterate importance of unity as Israel-Hamas war rages on

Both religious leaders expressed hopes that peace could be achieved regardless of religious beliefs.

DBS, Citibank banking services resume after hours of disruption on Saturday and Sunday

Issues with the services of both banks began to surface on Saturday afternoon.

NEA to consider broader forms of packaging waste under extended producer responsibility scheme

A study will be conducted to determine the feasibility of a scheme where firms are responsible for the collection and treatment of their used packaging.

Actress Rebecca Lim plans to break one rule during her confinement

The star of the film Confinement already feels the pressure to get back in shape after childbirth due to the nature of her job.

WhatsApp text claiming eggs being recalled for Salmonella false: FairPrice, SFA

FairPrice said it posts official alerts only on its website and official social media channels.

Putin to visit China to deepen ‘no-limits’ partnership with Xi

China and Russia declared a “no-limits” partnership in February 2022, just days before the Ukraine invasion.

Soft toys get a new lease of life at ‘toy hospitals’

Demand for such services has been increasing.

