Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 13, 2023

12.9% more COEs available from Nov-Jan; supply in most categories set to rise in 2024
Singapore economy grows 0.7% in Q3, beating forecasts
MAS said GDP growth in 2023 is expected to come in at the lower half of the 0.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent forecast range.
Israel calls for civilians to leave Gaza City as ‘significant operation’ looms
Israel-Hamas war poses new questions for China’s Mid-East policy: Experts
While China has expanded its clout in the region, analysts doubt its capacity and interest to be a bigger influence.
MAS keeps Singdollar policy unchanged, expects 2023 growth at lower half of forecast range
MAS said the global economic outlook remains uncertain and domestic recovery could be weaker than expected.
Singapore, US can work in sync to ensure game-changing tech serves the world: DPM Wong
He spoke at the inaugural US-Singapore dialogue on critical and emerging technologies on his visit to the US.
Malaysia seeks to spend its way out of rough economic waters with Budget 2024
HSA approves updated Covid-19 vaccine by Moderna
It can boost immune response to the current Omicron variants, including XBB.1.5, EG.5 (Eris) and BA.2.86.
Woman caught on video arguing with police charged with using abusive language on public servant
The woman also allegedly used abusive words towards a security officer in a separate incident at a condominium.
Vanda Miss Joaquim, other Singapore heritage orchids face uncertain future
More orchid farms are closing due to high rent and short leases, as well as falling orchid prices.