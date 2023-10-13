Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 13, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

12.9% more COEs available from Nov-Jan; supply in most categories set to rise in 2024

The 2024 quota for motorcycle COEs will be comparable to that for 2023, says LTA.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore economy grows 0.7% in Q3, beating forecasts

MAS said GDP growth in 2023 is expected to come in at the lower half of the 0.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent forecast range.

READ MORE HERE

Israel calls for civilians to leave Gaza City as ‘significant operation’ looms

Palestinians fear it could be a precursor to a planned Israeli ground offensive.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Israel-Hamas war poses new questions for China’s Mid-East policy: Experts

While China has expanded its clout in the region, analysts doubt its capacity and interest to be a bigger influence.

READ MORE HERE

MAS keeps Singdollar policy unchanged, expects 2023 growth at lower half of forecast range

MAS said the global economic outlook remains uncertain and domestic recovery could be weaker than expected.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore, US can work in sync to ensure game-changing tech serves the world: DPM Wong

He spoke at the inaugural US-Singapore dialogue on critical and emerging technologies on his visit to the US. 

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia seeks to spend its way out of rough economic waters with Budget 2024

About S$114 billion will be spent next year to counter slowing growth.

READ MORE HERE

HSA approves updated Covid-19 vaccine by Moderna

It can boost immune response to the current Omicron variants, including XBB.1.5, EG.5 (Eris) and BA.2.86. 

READ MORE HERE

Woman caught on video arguing with police charged with using abusive language on public servant

The woman also allegedly used abusive words towards a security officer in a separate incident at a condominium.

READ MORE HERE

Vanda Miss Joaquim, other Singapore heritage orchids face uncertain future

More orchid farms are closing due to high rent and short leases, as well as falling orchid prices.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top