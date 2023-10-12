Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 12, 2023

Updated
Published
5 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

S'pore must never let external events affect ‘precious peace’: Shanmugam on Israel-Hamas conflict

“This is going to be quite a tough period, but our fundamental attitude cannot change. We are all Singaporeans," he said.

READ MORE HERE

Security stepped up at some places amid Israel-Hamas war; S’poreans must stay vigilant: Shanmugam

Security agencies here are watching the situation closely, he added.

READ MORE HERE

Israel conducts ‘large-scale strike’ on Gaza as top US diplomat lands in Tel Aviv

Israeli jets have pounded Gazan targets for days in retribution for an attack by Hamas militants.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

S’pore wants to become a Blue Zone 3.0 where gap between life and health spans is smaller

Narrowing the gap between lifespan and healthspan is the motivation behind national programmes such as Healthier SG, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Thursday.

READ MORE HERE

Healthcare providers must work with range of partners to build healthier communities: Masagos

National Healthcare Group’s Health Kampung platform offers over 900 health and social programmes in collaboration with the healthcare cluster’s partners.

READ MORE HERE

Money laundering accused proposes 24-hour surveillance, but fails in latest bid for bail

It is Vang Shuiming's second attempt to be granted bail.

READ MORE HERE

Woman questioned by police in viral video refused to wear mask and abused staff: SGH

The woman behind the videos claimed she was refused treatment due to discrimination.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone pleads guilty to tax fraud charge

He pleaded to one count of fraud by false representation just over a month before he was due to stand trial.

READ MORE HERE

No evidence of safety, quality issues with dermal filler after woman goes blind from treatment: HSA

The authority said the results of tests show AestheFill was manufactured according to the required standards and is safe for use.

READ MORE HERE

NTU don accused of plagiarising former student’s work ‘no longer employed by the university’

The NTU spokesman did not elaborate on whether Associate Professor Qu Jingyi was dismissed or had resigned.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top