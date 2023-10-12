Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 12, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S'pore must never let external events affect ‘precious peace’: Shanmugam on Israel-Hamas conflict
“This is going to be quite a tough period, but our fundamental attitude cannot change. We are all Singaporeans," he said.
Security stepped up at some places amid Israel-Hamas war; S’poreans must stay vigilant: Shanmugam
Israel conducts ‘large-scale strike’ on Gaza as top US diplomat lands in Tel Aviv
Israeli jets have pounded Gazan targets for days in retribution for an attack by Hamas militants.
S’pore wants to become a Blue Zone 3.0 where gap between life and health spans is smaller
Narrowing the gap between lifespan and healthspan is the motivation behind national programmes such as Healthier SG, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Thursday.
Healthcare providers must work with range of partners to build healthier communities: Masagos
National Healthcare Group’s Health Kampung platform offers over 900 health and social programmes in collaboration with the healthcare cluster’s partners.
Money laundering accused proposes 24-hour surveillance, but fails in latest bid for bail
Woman questioned by police in viral video refused to wear mask and abused staff: SGH
Ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone pleads guilty to tax fraud charge
He pleaded to one count of fraud by false representation just over a month before he was due to stand trial.
No evidence of safety, quality issues with dermal filler after woman goes blind from treatment: HSA
The authority said the results of tests show AestheFill was manufactured according to the required standards and is safe for use.
NTU don accused of plagiarising former student’s work ‘no longer employed by the university’
The NTU spokesman did not elaborate on whether Associate Professor Qu Jingyi was dismissed or had resigned.