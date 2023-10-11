Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 11, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
1,000 dorms must meet 12-resident cap per room, other interim improved standards by 2030
By 2040, the dorms will have to upgrade to the full suite of higher standards announced in 2021.
Singapore start-ups get a leg up as DPM Wong launches springboard in New York
The new node aims to help start-ups find the right mix of investors, partners and strategies to succeed in the US.
How Israel’s feared security services failed to stop Hamas’ attack
Hamas’ drones destroyed remote-controlled machine guns that Israel had installed on its border fortifications.
Money laundering case: President’s Challenge received over $350k in donations, ComChest got $30k
The charities said they have filed police reports and suspicious transaction reports.
52 schools, including 4 junior colleges, to get new principals in 2024
Fifteen principals will be taking on the role for the first time, including Mr Aaron Loh, who will be heading Raffles Institution in 2024.
Two therapeutic gardens in northern S’pore open in Yishun, Sembawang
A third new garden opened in Sun Plaza Park in Tampines, bringing the total number of therapeutic gardens in Singapore to 13.
Singapore Institute of Technology to let alumni take modules for free
The three or four years students are on campus are not enough to prepare them for the disruptions that they will increasingly face in the workplace, said the SIT president.
Singapore-Johor relations have grown under Johor Sultan’s leadership: PM Lee
Singapore and Malaysia in July had also agreed to set up a task force to work out a possible special economic zone.
Malaysia to spend $48.65m to address traffic congestion at both Johor checkpoints
The projects include adding 44 M-Bike lanes at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar and Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar CIQs, costing about RM61.7 million.
Indonesia wants to co-host 2034 World Cup with Australia, Malaysia, Singapore
Saudi Arabia had earlier announced its bid to host the event, and Fifa has set a deadline of Oct 31 for other interested parties to make their intentions known.