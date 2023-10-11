Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 11, 2023

Updated
Published
48 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

1,000 dorms must meet 12-resident cap per room, other interim improved standards by 2030

By 2040, the dorms will have to upgrade to the full suite of higher standards announced in 2021.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore start-ups get a leg up as DPM Wong launches springboard in New York

The new node aims to help start-ups find the right mix of investors, partners and strategies to succeed in the US.

READ MORE HERE

How Israel’s feared security services failed to stop Hamas’ attack

Hamas’ drones destroyed remote-controlled machine guns that Israel had installed on its border fortifications.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Money laundering case: President’s Challenge received over $350k in donations, ComChest got $30k

The charities said they have filed police reports and suspicious transaction reports.

READ MORE HERE

52 schools, including 4 junior colleges, to get new principals in 2024

Fifteen principals will be taking on the role for the first time, including Mr Aaron Loh, who will be heading Raffles Institution in 2024.

READ MORE HERE

Two therapeutic gardens in northern S’pore open in Yishun, Sembawang

A third new garden opened in Sun Plaza Park in Tampines, bringing the total number of therapeutic gardens in Singapore to 13.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Institute of Technology to let alumni take modules for free

The three or four years students are on campus are not enough to prepare them for the disruptions that they will increasingly face in the workplace, said the SIT president.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore-Johor relations have grown under Johor Sultan’s leadership: PM Lee

Singapore and Malaysia in July had also agreed to set up a task force to work out a possible special economic zone.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia to spend $48.65m to address traffic congestion at both Johor checkpoints

The projects include adding 44 M-Bike lanes at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar and Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar CIQs, costing about RM61.7 million.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia wants to co-host 2034 World Cup with Australia, Malaysia, Singapore

Saudi Arabia had earlier announced its bid to host the event, and Fifa has set a deadline of Oct 31 for other interested parties to make their intentions known.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top