Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 10, 2023

Work starts on Cross Island MRT Line Punggol extension; over 70,000 daily journeys to be shortened
The 7.3km extension to Singapore’s 8th MRT line comprises four stations: Punggol, Riviera, Elias and Pasir Ris.
Two property agents fined for marketing empty BTO flats that didn’t meet 5-year MOP rule
Based on the public register on the CEA website, the two agents are from ERA Realty Network.
S'poreans should leave Israel as soon as possible through available commercial options: MFA
The ministry issued its latest advisory following the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas.
Israel says Gaza border secured after another night of air strikes
Israel experienced two failures rolled into one in Hamas attack
The key explanation lies in intelligence failure, compounded by failure in planning and logistics, writes Jonathan Eyal.
GIC must tap new opportunities in changing world: DPM Wong
Gone in 15 minutes: Woman loses $72.5k after downloading third-party app to sell used kitchen items
The scammers transferred about 90 per cent of her savings from her POSB account in two transactions.
Singapore tip-off led to arrest of Three Arrows co-founder Zhu Su, sources say
They say liquidators tipped off police on Sept 29 that Zhu was headed to Changi Airport after monitoring him.
The Life List: Five ways to protect yourself when the haze hits
Children, pregnant women and the elderly are more vulnerable to the effects of air pollution.
World’s 50 Best Bars: Five Singapore bars on 51-100 list
Manhattan at Conrad Singapore Orchard dropped to the 51-100 list for 2023, placing at No. 63.