Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 1, 2023

About 1,900 BTO flats in 2 Choa Chu Kang projects to be offered in early Oct launch

The projects will take on a railway-inspired theme that pays homage to the area’s history.

Commentary: Subsidy for shingles vaccine will be a boon for seniors, with many at risk

The recommended Shingrix vaccine costs $440 a dose at TTSH, and two are needed. It’s one of the most expensive population-level vaccines, says the writer.

askST: What is shingles and how to prevent it?

There is no cure for shingles, which has to run its course. Vaccination is the only protection against it.

Shanti Pereira tops 200m heats to qualify for Asian Games final

The 27-year-old was back in the stadium 12 hours after winning silver in the 100m.

Athletics official suffers broken leg at Asian Games after being hit by mis-thrown hammer

The official is “in a stable condition with surgery planned”, a spokesman for the Games said.

Smooth journey for travellers despite Sunday closure of Bukit Panjang LRT service

Commuters could tap a free shuttle bus service plying the LRT Service B route, as well as existing bus services.

Animal cruelty and welfare cases probed by SPCA at 11-year high

Additional animal welfare legislation could be in the offing, according to Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.

A race against time: SCDF officer recalls challenging extrication rescue involving pregnant woman

From 2018 to 2022, SCDF received an average of about 62 calls per year regarding accidents involving trapped passengers.

How early is too early for digital learning?

The writer says she gets irritated when she sees her son using websites where learning is gamified and everything is a competition.

Lab-grown pork likely to be available in Singapore in 2024

Cultivated pork made in the lab will be available as sausages, dumplings and pulled pork.

