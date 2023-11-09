Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 9, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
HDB resale prices and volume rebound in October; million-dollar flats sold in 2023 total 377
SIA’s airfares down slightly from April-Sept; CEO says ticket prices remain high industrywide
On whether ticket prices have peaked, he pointed to softening passenger yields as rival airlines have added more capacity.
S’pore tops world for number of software creators per person
The local coding community is also the fastest growing in Asia Pacific, expanding 39 per cent in the 12 months to September, beating even India.
New Bill on critical entities will enhance S’pore’s economic resilience and security: Gan Kim Yong
Mr Gan said the move is one of three strategies to help Singapore navigate an increasingly turbulent global order.
Ex-Malaysia minister Syed Saddiq resigns as Muda leader after graft verdict but vows to clear name
The 30-year-old is the first politician to face a whipping sentence after being found guilty of corruption.
S’poreans can apply to restore names to the Registers of Electors from Nov 10
Non-voters have to restore their names to the Registers of Electors to vote at the next election.
MAS unveils coins for Year of the Dragon; orders open on Thursday
Pre-orders for the coins, which are legal tender at face value, can be placed until Dec 10.
Singtel to continue investing in network resilience, security in wake of Optus outage: CEO
Some 40 per cent of the Australian population were hit by a network blackout on Wednesday.
The hijacking of $339,000 worth of rare Japanese KitKats
This bizarre case is an instance of an increasingly common computer-based form of fraud that some experts call “fictitious pickups” or “strategic theft”.
Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience coming to Sentosa in February
It is making its Asia-Pacific debut in Singapore following a successful run in the US and Britain.