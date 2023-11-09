Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 9, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

HDB resale prices and volume rebound in October; million-dollar flats sold in 2023 total 377

This breaks the record of 369 million-dollar flat transactions in the whole of 2022.

READ MORE HERE

SIA’s airfares down slightly from April-Sept; CEO says ticket prices remain high industrywide

On whether ticket prices have peaked, he pointed to softening passenger yields as rival airlines have added more capacity.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore tops world for number of software creators per person

The local coding community is also the fastest growing in Asia Pacific, expanding 39 per cent in the 12 months to September, beating even India. 

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

New Bill on critical entities will enhance S’pore’s economic resilience and security: Gan Kim Yong

Mr Gan said the move is one of three strategies to help Singapore navigate an increasingly turbulent global order.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-Malaysia minister Syed Saddiq resigns as Muda leader after graft verdict but vows to clear name

The 30-year-old is the first politician to face a whipping sentence after being found guilty of corruption.

READ MORE HERE

S’poreans can apply to restore names to the Registers of Electors from Nov 10

Non-voters have to restore their names to the Registers of Electors to vote at the next election.

READ MORE HERE

MAS unveils coins for Year of the Dragon; orders open on Thursday

Pre-orders for the coins, which are legal tender at face value, can be placed until Dec 10.

READ MORE HERE

Singtel to continue investing in network resilience, security in wake of Optus outage: CEO

Some 40 per cent of the Australian population were hit by a network blackout on Wednesday.

READ MORE HERE

The hijacking of $339,000 worth of rare Japanese KitKats

This bizarre case is an instance of an increasingly common computer-based form of fraud that some experts call “fictitious pickups” or “strategic theft”.

READ MORE HERE

Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience coming to Sentosa in February

It is making its Asia-Pacific debut in Singapore following a successful run in the US and Britain.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top