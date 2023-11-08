Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 8, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
COE premiums fall across the board following increased supply, category for big cars plunges by $40k
The premium for Category A COEs fell below the six-figure mark for the first time since August.
2023 is ‘virtually certain’ to be warmest in 125,000 years, EU scientists say
The heat is due to greenhouse gas emissions from human activity and the El Nino weather pattern.
Optus services restored across Australia after more than 12 hours, CEO apologises for outage
The cause for the outage was a “technical network issue”, chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said.
Singtel shares down by 5% amid Australian unit Optus’ network outage
Shares reached a low of $2.35 at 10am, down $0.13 from the previous day’s close of $2.48.
Most public rental households have 4 or fewer persons: Faishal
HDB has also begun efforts to provide a better environment for larger families with young children, the Minister of State for National Development said in Parliament.
Prince William visits TreeTop Walk in Singapore’s largest nature reserve
Prince William and DPM Wong met four representatives from NParks’ Youth Stewards for Nature programme.
Law Society ordered to refund $32k to Christopher de Souza following acquittal
The sum was paid after a disciplinary tribunal found him guilty of helping a client suppress evidence that it had breached an undertaking not to use certain documents.
South Korea rolls out 4-week plan to curb escalating bedbug infestations
From Nov 13 to Dec 8, the government will conduct inspections of bedbugs in public transportation, dormitories and bathhouses.
Gracie Chua is 39, has two girls and is gunning for gold at Asian Canoe Polo C’ships
Singapore are aiming to defend their women's crown and make the podium in the men's event.
Singaporean Amos Yee back in a US prison one month after release on parole
He is now in custody of Stateville Correctional Centre, a maximum-security state prison in Illinois.