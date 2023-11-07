Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 7, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Real median income in Singapore falls 4.5% in first half of 2023 due to inflation, weaker outlook
The drop in real incomes was felt by workers across different job sectors, as inflation outpaced wage increases, said Mr Zaqy Mohamad.
Parents will be allowed to register name of stillborn child under new Bill
The move to allow the registration of a name comes as the authorities recognise that this may help some grieving parents.
Telegram has not responded to request to remove suspected scam posts: Shanmugam
Since 2021, over 5,900 online monikers and ads involved in suspected scams have been flagged by the police.
Crocodile culled because it was near East Coast Park, posed danger to people: Tan Kiat How
It would take only 10 minutes for the adult saltwater crocodile to swim to the popular park.
Goodbye HK, hello S’pore: More global firms shifting staff, operations despite city’s efforts to retain them
Hong Kong has been going all out to woo back the mainstays of its economy, but for many big MNCs, it may be too little, too late.
Dengue cases up 53 per cent between July and September, one death reported
OCBC Internet banking, fund transfer services resume after lunch hour disruption
WeWork says Singapore operations not affected for now, no plans to cut staff despite US woes
Some WeWork tenants ST spoke to said that they have no immediate plans to terminate their leases.
Upcoming polls, Israel-Hamas war creating tinderbox for terror attacks in Indonesia
Terrorist groups could exploit the uncertainty and social unrest generated by the current situation to target individuals who feel marginalised or disenfranchised.