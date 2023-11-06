Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 6, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
More COE quota from future peak years to be brought forward to tackle supply trough
The hope is that COE prices will moderate with the increase in supply, says Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat.
One-third of S’pore resident households own cars, down from 40 per cent a decade ago
The Government is aiming for 75% of peak-period journeys to be made on public transport by 2030, up from the current 64%.
40 Singaporeans remain in Israel, Palestinian territories
More than 120 Singaporeans had earlier left by land or air, said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.
Bill proposed to allow president, ministers to take on international roles in private capacities
For example, this would allow President Tharman to continue with his roles with the WEF and Group of Thirty.
DBS had $100m exposure to money laundering bust; Q3 profit of $2.63b beats forecasts
Major banks including DBS were creditors to investment companies linked to individuals arrested and charged in a major money laundering scandal.
Govt, private sector to explore having live-in maids for seniors in shared apartments
This is currently not allowed because it potentially flouts the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.
I’d rather people take the books and not return them: Founder of community library in Tampines
Outside the F K Lim Family Clinic, people can drop off books and pick up others to read.
3 men hospitalised after taking modafinil or armodafinil to stay awake
HSA warns the public to not consume such potent medicines without a prescription or close medical supervision.
K-pop, social media fuel male beauty industry in Indonesia
By 2027, the global market for men’s beauty products is expected to generate $248 billion.