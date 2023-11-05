Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 5, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
PM Lee says he will hand over leadership to DPM Wong by Nov 2024 if all goes well, before next GE
PM Lee said he has full confidence in the 4G team and there is no reason to delay the transition.
‘I am ready for my next assignment’: DPM Wong at PAP conference
‘We’ll never let standards slip, system go corrupt’: PM Lee on need for clean governance
PAP’s commitment to incorruptibility is “absolutely non-negotiable”, he tells party members.
Yew Tee residents can now play, relax and exercise under Kranji Expressway’s viaduct
MyRepublic users face connectivity issues; some say helpline unavailable
By 10.47am, there were 134 complaints on Downdetector website, which tracks service disruptions.
More support needed for Singapore to adopt greener jet fuel on wider scale, trial shows
CAAS to include lessons from trial in national blueprint, which has been delayed till first half of 2024.
Seniors, young families among those who get updated Covid-19 vaccine on first weekend of roll-out
About half of the individuals who received their jabs at each centre were in their 50s or older.
‘Seaweed has been sea gold’: India to expand mariculture sector for jobs amid climate challenges
Cast of South Korean variety series Running Man seen filming in Singapore
They were spotted at local attractions such as Lau Pa Sat, Mandai Bird Paradise and Night Safari.