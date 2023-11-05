Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 5, 2023

PM Lee says he will hand over leadership to DPM Wong by Nov 2024 if all goes well, before next GE

PM Lee said he has full confidence in the 4G team and there is no reason to delay the transition.

‘I am ready for my next assignment’: DPM Wong at PAP conference

DPM Wong also urged party activists to improve communication and outreach.

‘We’ll never let standards slip, system go corrupt’: PM Lee on need for clean governance

PAP’s commitment to incorruptibility is “absolutely non-negotiable”, he tells party members.

Yew Tee residents can now play, relax and exercise under Kranji Expressway’s viaduct

The 1.3ha extension to Villa Verde Park was designed with input from residents.

MyRepublic users face connectivity issues; some say helpline unavailable

By 10.47am, there were 134 complaints on Downdetector website, which tracks service disruptions.

More support needed for Singapore to adopt greener jet fuel on wider scale, trial shows

CAAS to include lessons from trial in national blueprint, which has been delayed till first half of 2024.

Seniors, young families among those who get updated Covid-19 vaccine on first weekend of roll-out

About half of the individuals who received their jabs at each centre were in their 50s or older.

‘Seaweed has been sea gold’: India to expand mariculture sector for jobs amid climate challenges

Red seaweed has been a boon for the women of Rameswaram in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu. For the past 25 years, they have been selling the environmentally friendly sea crop to food companies, bringing them some financial independence.

India plans to expand the seaweed sector to counter overfishing and climate change.

Cast of South Korean variety series Running Man seen filming in Singapore

They were spotted at local attractions such as Lau Pa Sat, Mandai Bird Paradise and Night Safari.

‘Britain’s loneliest sheep’ rescued after being stranded on cliff for 2 years

The ewe, now called Fiona, was rescued by 5 men on Saturday using heavy equipment.

