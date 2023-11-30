Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 30, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Property taxes for most homes to rise in 2024; Govt to give one-off rebate to cushion impact
The Government will also be raising the annual value thresholds that are used to determine eligibility for social support schemes from 2024.
Great statesman, modern Machiavelli: Henry Kissinger’s complex and conflicted legacy
The defining feature of his diplomatic life was the breakthrough in US-China ties, notes Nirmal Ghosh.
Real median income in Singapore falls 2.3% in 2023 on high inflation
The employment rate for residents aged 15 and above also fell from 2022’s historic high.
250 assisted living flats to be launched in Bedok in December
The flats will be part of a bigger development in Chai Chee, which includes three-, four- and five-room flats.
Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce for seventh day
In one outbreak of violence, at least six people were wounded in a shooting attack in Jerusalem on Nov 30.
Nearly all town councils get green rating in latest management report
Chua Chu Kang Town Council was the only one with a lower rating in the latest report, which assesses town councils’ corporate governance and internal controls.
Two self-radicalised S’poreans released from ISA detention in July after making ‘good progress’
Investigations showed one of the two had been deeply radicalised by ISIS terrorist ideology and other radical ideologues found online, said MHA in 2015.
Smith Street to be rejuvenated to increase vibrancy and footfall to Chinatown
It will soon feature more diverse experiences, such as gamified tours and co-living/co-working concepts, while preserving the area’s cultural and architectural heritage.
Too many new hotels on Orchard Road? Oversupply not a concern as S’pore recovers, say experts, hoteliers
Two new-to-brand hotels opened in November, while two major hotels will re-open in the next few months.
NParks investigating alleged smuggling of exotic animals aboard Scoot flight to India
The animals found included exotic species of tarantulas, royal pythons and various types of tortoises.