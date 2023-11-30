Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 30, 2023

Updated
Published
34 min ago

Property taxes for most homes to rise in 2024; Govt to give one-off rebate to cushion impact

The Government will also be raising the annual value thresholds that are used to determine eligibility for social support schemes from 2024.

READ MORE HERE

Great statesman, modern Machiavelli: Henry Kissinger’s complex and conflicted legacy

The defining feature of his diplomatic life was the breakthrough in US-China ties, notes Nirmal Ghosh.

READ MORE HERE

Real median income in Singapore falls 2.3% in 2023 on high inflation

The employment rate for residents aged 15 and above also fell from 2022’s historic high.

READ MORE HERE

250 assisted living flats to be launched in Bedok in December

The flats will be part of a bigger development in Chai Chee, which includes three-, four- and five-room flats.

READ MORE HERE

Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce for seventh day

In one outbreak of violence, at least six people were wounded in a shooting attack in Jerusalem on Nov 30.

READ MORE HERE

Nearly all town councils get green rating in latest management report

Chua Chu Kang Town Council was the only one with a lower rating in the latest report, which assesses town councils’ corporate governance and internal controls.

READ MORE HERE

Two self-radicalised S’poreans released from ISA detention in July after making ‘good progress’

Investigations showed one of the two had been deeply radicalised by ISIS terrorist ideology and other radical ideologues found online, said MHA in 2015. 

READ MORE HERE

Smith Street to be rejuvenated to increase vibrancy and footfall to Chinatown

It will soon feature more diverse experiences, such as gamified tours and co-living/co-working concepts, while preserving the area’s cultural and architectural heritage.

READ MORE HERE

Too many new hotels on Orchard Road? Oversupply not a concern as S’pore recovers, say experts, hoteliers

Two new-to-brand hotels opened in November, while two major hotels will re-open in the next few months.

READ MORE HERE

NParks investigating alleged smuggling of exotic animals aboard Scoot flight to India

The animals found included exotic species of tarantulas, royal pythons and various types of tortoises.

READ MORE HERE

