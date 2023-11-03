Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 3, 2023

LTA to further raise COE supply for next 3 months: 1,614 more COEs for Cat A, B and C

The category for larger cars will get the biggest boost.

6,000 homes to be built on Pearl’s Hill, including first new HDB flats there in over 40 years

A mix of BTO and rental flats, condominiums and serviced apartments will be offered over the next decade.

Web service outages of public hospitals, polyclinics caused by DDoS attacks

The surge in network traffic circumvented Synapxe's defences on Nov 1.

Higher pay for teachers in special education schools: Maliki Osman

From 2024, key staff and leaders can also look forward to more avenues for professional development.

Singapore proposes law to regulate significant investments in entities critical to national security

The move reflects a similar trend globally where countries are stepping up their scrutiny of investments to protect critical industries.

$10.3b spent on lotteries and sports betting in last financial year, up 12% from year before

The increase in bets placed was fuelled by the World Cup.

Nets-related services restored after ‘intermittent connectivity issue’ during lunch hour

Nets QR and eNets services were unavailable for about an hour.

New Jurong Town Hall Bus Interchange to open on Nov 26

A new bus service will also be introduced to connect residents in Tengah New Town to Jurong East Town Centre.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty of crypto fraud, faces up to 110 years’ jail

A jury took just over four hours of deliberation on Thursday to reach a verdict.

Cathay Pacific apologises after passenger’s cat escaped when being loaded on plane at Changi Airport

It sparked a five-day search at Changi Airport.

