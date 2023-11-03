Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 3, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
LTA to further raise COE supply for next 3 months: 1,614 more COEs for Cat A, B and C
6,000 homes to be built on Pearl’s Hill, including first new HDB flats there in over 40 years
A mix of BTO and rental flats, condominiums and serviced apartments will be offered over the next decade.
Web service outages of public hospitals, polyclinics caused by DDoS attacks
Higher pay for teachers in special education schools: Maliki Osman
From 2024, key staff and leaders can also look forward to more avenues for professional development.
Singapore proposes law to regulate significant investments in entities critical to national security
The move reflects a similar trend globally where countries are stepping up their scrutiny of investments to protect critical industries.
$10.3b spent on lotteries and sports betting in last financial year, up 12% from year before
Nets-related services restored after ‘intermittent connectivity issue’ during lunch hour
New Jurong Town Hall Bus Interchange to open on Nov 26
A new bus service will also be introduced to connect residents in Tengah New Town to Jurong East Town Centre.