Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 29, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Lower-income patients to get higher subsidies for cost-effective surgical implants
The new Implant Subsidy List and enhanced subsidies for implants will mean lower out-of-pocket payments.
Tiger Beer’s parent company retrenches workers in restructuring exercise
In the letter of termination sent out to affected employees, the last day of employment was stated as Dec 31.
Unity Software to cut 265 jobs, shut Singapore office and 13 other locations
The company makes a software toolkit used by many video game developers, including the maker of Pokemon Go.
Girl, 15, killed her grandpa, 84, in Bukit Batok flat before committing suicide: Coroner
The teen and her paternal grandfather were found dead at different locations in Bukit Batok in June 2022.
Digital travel wallets convenient, but beware of risks, warn cyber-security experts
One user boarded a plane with $2,500 in her virtual wallet but was left with $170 when she landed.
Man rescued after falling into 4m-deep sprinkler pump room
Jail for former Thai-based loan shark who fled S’pore in 2018 after jumping bail
He surrendered to the Thai authorities in April as he felt lonely and missed his mother, and was sent back to Singapore.
3 die after building under construction collapses in Penang
Make sure your Google accounts are active, or they might be deleted
Walk faster! It lowers your risk of Type 2 diabetes, British research says
Every increase of 1km of speed was associated with a 9 per cent reduction in risk, the study found.