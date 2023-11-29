Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 29, 2023

1 hour ago

Lower-income patients to get higher subsidies for cost-effective surgical implants

The new Implant Subsidy List and enhanced subsidies for implants will mean lower out-of-pocket payments.

Tiger Beer’s parent company retrenches workers in restructuring exercise

In the letter of termination sent out to affected employees, the last day of employment was stated as Dec 31.

Unity Software to cut 265 jobs, shut Singapore office and 13 other locations

The company makes a software toolkit used by many video game developers, including the maker of Pokemon Go.

Girl, 15, killed her grandpa, 84, in Bukit Batok flat before committing suicide: Coroner

The teen and her paternal grandfather were found dead at different locations in Bukit Batok in June 2022.

Digital travel wallets convenient, but beware of risks, warn cyber-security experts

One user boarded a plane with $2,500 in her virtual wallet but was left with $170 when she landed.

Man rescued after falling into 4m-deep sprinkler pump room

He was about to conduct maintenance works when he fell through the room’s opening.

Jail for former Thai-based loan shark who fled S’pore in 2018 after jumping bail

He surrendered to the Thai authorities in April as he felt lonely and missed his mother, and was sent back to Singapore.

3 die after building under construction collapses in Penang

Rescuers are searching for missing workers believed to be pinned under the rubble.

Make sure your Google accounts are active, or they might be deleted

Inactive accounts will start to be deleted from Dec 1.

Walk faster! It lowers your risk of Type 2 diabetes, British research says

Every increase of 1km of speed was associated with a 9 per cent reduction in risk, the study found.

