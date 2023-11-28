Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 28, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Long Island to be reclaimed off East Coast could add 800ha of land, create S'pore’s 18th reservoir
Technical studies for the project will be carried out over five years from early 2024.
Reclaimed from the sea: How East Coast and Marine Parade came to be
2024 marks the 50th anniversary of the first residents moving into the Marine Parade estate.
LTA U-turns on decision to stop bus service 167; route to be retained with 30-minute intervals
Ex-SIA employee jailed 10 months for corruption, using ill-gotten gains to buy Microsoft shares
Condo resale volume recovers slightly, price growth slows in October
Elderly couple who run Michelin Bib Gourmand-listed char kway teow stall in Ghim Moh retire
SFA, Tangs investigating video of twitching rat on food tray at food court
The video was apparently taken after the rat had fallen from the ceiling, according to an eyewitness account.
Hamas, Israel signal possible expansion of hostage-deal criteria
Hamas said it sought a new truce deal with Israel, under which the group would free hostages beyond the women and children it had already released.
Low point to new heights: Chinese idol Zhang Zhehan thrives after career-derailing controversy
The singer-actor was in town for the Yes 933 Hits Fest 2023, where he bagged wins. But just two years ago, he was “cancelled” in his home country.
5 ways to stay well this festive season
There are certain groups of people who should take extra precautions to avoid falling ill.