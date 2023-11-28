Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 28, 2023

Updated
Published
43 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Long Island to be reclaimed off East Coast could add 800ha of land, create S'pore’s 18th reservoir

Technical studies for the project will be carried out over five years from early 2024.

READ MORE HERE

Reclaimed from the sea: How East Coast and Marine Parade came to be

2024 marks the 50th anniversary of the first residents moving into the Marine Parade estate.

READ MORE HERE

LTA U-turns on decision to stop bus service 167; route to be retained with 30-minute intervals

Changes to other bus routes will also be delayed by a week until Dec 17.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Ex-SIA employee jailed 10 months for corruption, using ill-gotten gains to buy Microsoft shares

He had bought the shares while out on bail during CPIB investigations.

READ MORE HERE

Condo resale volume recovers slightly, price growth slows in October

Overall resale condo prices rose by 7.5 per cent compared with October 2022.

READ MORE HERE

Elderly couple who run Michelin Bib Gourmand-listed char kway teow stall in Ghim Moh retire

The couple behind Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow stall are retiring after over 50 years.

READ MORE HERE

SFA, Tangs investigating video of twitching rat on food tray at food court

The video was apparently taken after the rat had fallen from the ceiling, according to an eyewitness account.

READ MORE HERE

Hamas, Israel signal possible expansion of hostage-deal criteria

Hamas said it sought a new truce deal with Israel, under which the group would free hostages beyond the women and children it had already released.

READ MORE HERE

Low point to new heights: Chinese idol Zhang Zhehan thrives after career-derailing controversy

The singer-actor was in town for the Yes 933 Hits Fest 2023, where he bagged wins. But just two years ago, he was “cancelled” in his home country.

READ MORE HERE

5 ways to stay well this festive season

There are certain groups of people who should take extra precautions to avoid falling ill.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top