Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 27, 2023

Singapore civil servants to receive 0.6-month year-end bonus
Mapletree gets nod for interim ferry terminal, ahead of possible HarbourFront Centre revamp
URA has issued written permission to a Mapletree subsidiary to build a two-storey terminal.
UOB, OCBC and DBS customers can soon ‘lock up’ savings for in-person withdrawal only
The feature is designed to prevent fraudsters from siphoning money out of a hacked account.
Singapore household debt drops to lowest in a decade as high interest rates deter borrowing: MAS
The biggest drop has been in personal loans, which represent about a quarter of the aggregate household debt.
Singapore private home prices moderate; rents may continue to decline: MAS
Property price growth moderated from 11.4% year on year in the first quarter to 4.4% by the third quarter.
FairPrice Group to absorb GST hike for 500 essential items in first six months of 2024
97% of incidents on escalators due to people using them improperly: BCA
The top cause was people struggling with large, heavy items such as prams, luggage and shopping trolleys.
Johor identifies 3 possible LRT lines in Johor Bahru that complement JB-S’pore RTS Link
A thorough study is still needed to ensure the needs of traffic in Johor Bahru are met, says an official.
Israel, Hamas raise concerns over lists of people due to be freed as hopes grow for longer truce
An official said Qatari mediators were working with Israel and Hamas to resolve the issues and avoid delays.
Overqualified for a job? How to avoid being passed over for a role
Employers are worried that overqualified applicants may become bored or dissatisfied, and leave, said an expert.