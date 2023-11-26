Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 26, 2023

Changi Airport trialling AI to improve security screenings for carry-on luggage

The system reduces the time needed to process these images and the chances of human error, said the airport operator.

President Tharman to make working visit to US from Nov 27 to Dec 4

Mr Tharman’s visit will also include meeting United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and financial sector leaders, as well as Singaporeans in the US.

Siblings fought three times in court over their mother’s $1m assets

The legal battles involved four of her five children who fought over her assets of about $1 million.

Snakes in Singapore abused, killed; reports to Acres and NParks just tip of the iceberg

Cruelty to snakes follows fears that they are “dangerous”, and takes precedence over their suffering.

Despite a history of shelling from China, many in Kinmen sweet on closer ties with the mainland

The idea for closer ties was in the spotlight in September when Beijing unveiled a plan to transform Fujian.

NParks contractor ordered to stop work after crane lifted heavy load over traffic

A safety infringement fine was issued by National Parks Board to the contractor on Nov 24.

12-year-old Audrey Lin makes history as youngest best actress at 60th Golden Horse Awards

She played a schoolgirl coping with her mother’s extramarital affair with her teacher in the film Trouble Girl.

To live in another land is both gift and education

To live in another land is chance and design, but also gift and education, writes Rohit Brijnath.

PSLE results: Those who didn’t get into integrated programme can still do well in IP junior colleges

Students from the O-level track who go to IP JCs can do as well as their IP peers at A levels, says an MOE spokesman.

Singapore’s Abigail Kong, 22, to lead all-female team at Valorant Game Changers Championship

She is the only Singaporean in the team, which also comprises two Indonesians and three Filipinas.

