Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 24, 2023

Updated
Published
29 min ago

Ceasefire takes hold in Gaza ahead of hostage release; aid enters enclave

The truce began at 1pm Singapore time, involving a ceasefire in north and south Gaza, the expected release of hostages and aid to flow into the enclave.

Prisoner who absconded while on work release crashed car into another, threatened driver with knife

On Nov 24, he was convicted of 13 charges, including driving in a dangerous manner, and criminal intimidation.

Singapore factory output snaps year-long slump with 7.4% rise in October

Electronics production rose 14.8 per cent year on year, with the semiconductor segment expanding 17.8 per cent.

Are young investors growing their wealth the wrong way and should they do it differently?

The OCBC study showed that investors in their twenties underperformed their older peers in 2022 and 2023.

‘I was paid RM1 million to keep silent’: Malaysian ex-cop convicted in murder of Mongolian model

He claimed a prominent politically linked lawyer and a top Cabinet leader were involved in the payment.

Two men caught under-declaring $120k in cash at Changi Airport

They had moved into Singapore an assortment of currency notes amounting to $1.2m, of which $120,000 were undeclared. 

Investing in disadvantaged kids could pay off sevenfold in the future: Study

Early intervention was found to close gaps in inequality and social mobility.

‘Overwhelmed with happiness’: S’porean hawkers featured on Times Square billboard in US

Five Singapore food merchants among 53 featured in ad showcase by Grab.

‘Squid Game uncle’: How Singaporean retiree landed a spot in the reality show

Retiree Danny Yeo was flown to London in January for the filming, but was eliminated in the first game.

Big-ticket buys expected to drive Black Friday weekend ahead of 2024 GST hike

On Jan 1, 2024, the GST rate will go up from 8 to 9 per cent.

