Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 23, 2023

Updated
Published
35 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

No use of local credit cards by retail investors among S'pore crypto rules outlined by MAS

Crypto service providers are also not to offer incentives such as free tokens to court retail users.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore core inflation edges up to 3.3% in October, breaking streak of slower price increases

The increase is due to higher inflation for services and retail goods, and an increase in electricity and gas costs.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore must sustain commitment to National Service: Lawrence Wong

The Government will continue to find ways to recognise the contributions of NSmen, said DPM Wong.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

MFA director-general charged over use of diplomatic bags containing Panadol, luxury watches

Gilbert Oh Hin Kwan allegedly dishonestly concealed the fact that a package he sent to Beijing via the diplomatic bag service was for a personal acquaintance rather than for his colleague.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia anti-graft agency chief named as suspect in corruption case

Mr Firli Bahuri, a former police inspector general, is suspected of extorting money from a former minister who was arrested.

READ MORE HERE

WHO asks China for details on respiratory illness outbreaks

Northern China has reported an increase in influenza-like illness since mid-October.

READ MORE HERE

Ambulances on standby, with Indian rescuers metres away from 41 trapped workers in tunnel

Engineers have been digging for days to drive a steel pipe through some 57m of earth, concrete and rubble.

READ MORE HERE

Roof of SBS Transit bus ripped off after crashing into tree in Bishan; 1 injured

Service 88 hit a tree branch, damaging especially the upper deck of the bus, said a SBS Transit spokeswoman.

READ MORE HERE

‘I did not want them to fall sick’: Boy who won hearts for sheltering bus passengers from rain

Two readers gifted Soon Hwee Tze an assortment of goodies, FairPrice vouchers and a $300 cash gift for his act.

READ MORE HERE

Former NUS and SUTD executive charged with cheating, taking upskirt videos

He allegedly took upskirt photos or videos of victims on at least 31 occasions between April 2018 and March 2020.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top