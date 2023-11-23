Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 23, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
No use of local credit cards by retail investors among S'pore crypto rules outlined by MAS
Crypto service providers are also not to offer incentives such as free tokens to court retail users.
S’pore core inflation edges up to 3.3% in October, breaking streak of slower price increases
The increase is due to higher inflation for services and retail goods, and an increase in electricity and gas costs.
Singapore must sustain commitment to National Service: Lawrence Wong
The Government will continue to find ways to recognise the contributions of NSmen, said DPM Wong.
MFA director-general charged over use of diplomatic bags containing Panadol, luxury watches
Gilbert Oh Hin Kwan allegedly dishonestly concealed the fact that a package he sent to Beijing via the diplomatic bag service was for a personal acquaintance rather than for his colleague.
Indonesia anti-graft agency chief named as suspect in corruption case
Mr Firli Bahuri, a former police inspector general, is suspected of extorting money from a former minister who was arrested.
WHO asks China for details on respiratory illness outbreaks
Ambulances on standby, with Indian rescuers metres away from 41 trapped workers in tunnel
Engineers have been digging for days to drive a steel pipe through some 57m of earth, concrete and rubble.
Roof of SBS Transit bus ripped off after crashing into tree in Bishan; 1 injured
Service 88 hit a tree branch, damaging especially the upper deck of the bus, said a SBS Transit spokeswoman.
‘I did not want them to fall sick’: Boy who won hearts for sheltering bus passengers from rain
Two readers gifted Soon Hwee Tze an assortment of goodies, FairPrice vouchers and a $300 cash gift for his act.
Former NUS and SUTD executive charged with cheating, taking upskirt videos
He allegedly took upskirt photos or videos of victims on at least 31 occasions between April 2018 and March 2020.