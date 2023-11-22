Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 22, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Ensuring public services are efficiently run helps keep costs down for S’pore households: PM Lee

The Government also provides targeted help to households that need it.

READ MORE HERE

Tripartism can work in Singapore because Govt is ‘pro-growth’ and ‘pro-worker’: PM Lee

This commitment enables workers to benefit fully from economic growth and has created a “Singapore Premium”.

READ MORE HERE

COE prices rebound for large cars, Open category; premiums in other categories continue to fall

The premium for Category B, for larger, more powerful cars and electric vehicles, saw the largest rebound.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Israel’s deal with Hamas to free hostages remains fragile, carries many strategic risks

A major risk for Israel is that it might be difficult to resume hostilities, according to Jonathan Eyal.

READ MORE HERE

Boy born with hand deformities perseveres in PSLE journey

He said he was happy he got into posting group 3, and he scored the second-best grade for his favourite subject, mathematics.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore economy to expand 1% to 3% in 2024 as exports improve; 2023 growth forecast at 1%

GDP grew 1.1% year on year in the third quarter, a faster pace than the 0.5% in the second quarter.

READ MORE HERE

Commemorative LKY100 coins available for walk-in exchange at banks from Dec 4: MAS

More than 700,000 coins are available for exchange.

READ MORE HERE

Sam Altman reinstated as OpenAI CEO days after his ouster

The board of ChatGPT creator will be remade without several members who had opposed Mr Altman.

READ MORE HERE

HK’s ‘rude’ taxi drivers’ threat to strike casts spotlight on city’s ride-hailing policy

A planned taxi strike was scrapped, but it renewed public criticism over the industry’s poor service standards.

READ MORE HERE

A year of triumph and tribulation for the Singapore cinema industry

Globally, cinema attendance will return to 2019 levels in 2027. Until then, in cities like Singapore, it will hover at 70 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, said analysts.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top