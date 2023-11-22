Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 22, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Ensuring public services are efficiently run helps keep costs down for S’pore households: PM Lee
Tripartism can work in Singapore because Govt is ‘pro-growth’ and ‘pro-worker’: PM Lee
This commitment enables workers to benefit fully from economic growth and has created a “Singapore Premium”.
COE prices rebound for large cars, Open category; premiums in other categories continue to fall
The premium for Category B, for larger, more powerful cars and electric vehicles, saw the largest rebound.
Israel’s deal with Hamas to free hostages remains fragile, carries many strategic risks
A major risk for Israel is that it might be difficult to resume hostilities, according to Jonathan Eyal.
Boy born with hand deformities perseveres in PSLE journey
He said he was happy he got into posting group 3, and he scored the second-best grade for his favourite subject, mathematics.
Singapore economy to expand 1% to 3% in 2024 as exports improve; 2023 growth forecast at 1%
GDP grew 1.1% year on year in the third quarter, a faster pace than the 0.5% in the second quarter.
Commemorative LKY100 coins available for walk-in exchange at banks from Dec 4: MAS
Sam Altman reinstated as OpenAI CEO days after his ouster
The board of ChatGPT creator will be remade without several members who had opposed Mr Altman.
HK’s ‘rude’ taxi drivers’ threat to strike casts spotlight on city’s ride-hailing policy
A planned taxi strike was scrapped, but it renewed public criticism over the industry’s poor service standards.
A year of triumph and tribulation for the Singapore cinema industry
Globally, cinema attendance will return to 2019 levels in 2027. Until then, in cities like Singapore, it will hover at 70 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, said analysts.