Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 21, 2023

Updated
Published
34 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Five more residential areas to be part of Project Wolbachia to curb dengue

The National Environment Agency said the new locations were chosen based on historical dengue risk.

READ MORE HERE

Hyundai Singapore plant rolling out robotaxis for US market

The first car factory here in 40 years is also assembling 300 Ioniq 5 electric cars for Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Hamas chief says the group is close to a truce agreement with Israel

The deal is expected to include the release of Hamas-held hostages.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Arab nations play China card to give US a Gaza nudge

The American stance has done nothing to deter Israel’s offensive. Arab countries are indicating they have other options, writes Jonathan Eyal.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore tourist arrivals dip for 3rd straight month to 1.13 million in October

Indonesia was again the top source of visitors to Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for man who barged onto bus, snatched and threw driver’s phone after latter sounded horn

Teo Kian Chin was also disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for a period of a month from his date of release.

READ MORE HERE

Footballer Irfan Fandi congratulates Thai girlfriend for placing second at Miss Universe

Thai media said he and Danish-Thai model Anntonia Porsild began dating in 2020.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia’s presidential candidates use dance, cats and memes to appeal to netizens ahead of Feb election

It remains uncertain, however, whether such approaches influences voters, one expert said.

READ MORE HERE

From pimples to carpal tunnel syndrome, pregnancy can change the body

Women may experience hair loss in the first few months after childbirth because of hormonal changes.

READ MORE HERE

Bankrupt ex-lawyer allegedly pretended to still be in practice, cheated clients of nearly $40k

Helen Chia Chwee Imm had been a lawyer for more than 20 years.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top