Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 21, 2023

Five more residential areas to be part of Project Wolbachia to curb dengue
The National Environment Agency said the new locations were chosen based on historical dengue risk.
Hyundai Singapore plant rolling out robotaxis for US market
The first car factory here in 40 years is also assembling 300 Ioniq 5 electric cars for Singapore.
Hamas chief says the group is close to a truce agreement with Israel
Arab nations play China card to give US a Gaza nudge
The American stance has done nothing to deter Israel’s offensive. Arab countries are indicating they have other options, writes Jonathan Eyal.
Singapore tourist arrivals dip for 3rd straight month to 1.13 million in October
Jail for man who barged onto bus, snatched and threw driver’s phone after latter sounded horn
Teo Kian Chin was also disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for a period of a month from his date of release.
Footballer Irfan Fandi congratulates Thai girlfriend for placing second at Miss Universe
Indonesia’s presidential candidates use dance, cats and memes to appeal to netizens ahead of Feb election
It remains uncertain, however, whether such approaches influences voters, one expert said.
From pimples to carpal tunnel syndrome, pregnancy can change the body
Women may experience hair loss in the first few months after childbirth because of hormonal changes.