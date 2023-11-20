Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 20, 2023

New financial incentives to spur low-income families to work towards improving their lives

About 14,000 families on the Community Link scheme are eligible for new areas of support.

Family of 5 hopes to one day move out of rental flat and buy their own home

The family is one of many in Singapore who may benefit from new support schemes unveiled on Nov 20.

Raffles Town Club site to be redeveloped into homes after lease expires in Oct 2026: SLA, URA

Raffles Town Club can continue operations at the site until its lease expires in October 2026, upon which it must return the land to the state.

Daily online CPF withdrawal limit capped at $2,000 default from Nov 30 to protect members from scams

Members can adjust the limit at any time, subject to Singpass face verification and a 12-hour cooling period.

CEO of Singtel-owned Optus resigns following Australia-wide outage

Ex-StarHub CEO Peter Kaliaropoulos has been appointed chief operating officer – a newly created position.

Ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to join Microsoft as board of ChatGPT owner refuses to reinstate him

He and former OpenAI president Greg Brockman will lead a new advanced AI research unit.

Food processing firm, director fined over expiry dates; biggest case probed by SFA

Some 5,880kg of fish and meat items at Far Ocean Sea Products did not have expiry dates or had the wrong dates.

PSLE results to be released on Nov 22: What you need to know when picking a secondary school

Find out more about full-subject based banding and what you should look out for when deciding on a secondary school.

Singapore’s Setsu Niseko is crowned the world’s best new ski hotel

This accolade is given by World Ski Awards, a prestigious awards programme in the field of ski tourism.

Winter is here in S'pore: Where to ski and snowboard before your next snow holiday

A survey found that 46 per cent of respondents indicated their willingness to go on a ski holiday in the next two years.

