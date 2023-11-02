Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 2, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
High-speed tests on MRT trains now possible away from main rail lines at $640m facility
Foreigners in S’pore reminded not to support or import foreign politics amid Israel-Hamas war
They were also reminded to engage in responsible and respectful discussions on the sensitive topic.
Israeli army battles Hamas fighters in drive towards Gaza City
The four-week war is closing in on the Gaza Strip’s main population centre in the north, where the Hamas militant group is based.
Nearly 3 in 4 Singapore employers plan to raise salary offers for in-demand roles: Survey
Of the professionals polled, 41 per cent said they plan to actively look for new jobs in the next six months.
China cremates ‘people’s’ premier Li Keqiang, lowers national flag amid outpouring of grief
Messages for the late premier flooded social media platforms as Chinese citizens mourned his death.
Singapore’s central bank the world’s third-largest gold buyer from Jan to Sept 2023
The Monetary Authority of Singapore is ranked behind its counterparts in China and Poland, according to the World Gold Council.
Money laundering accused on the run from Chinese authorities, came to S’pore in 2021: Prosecutor
Su Wenqiang’s lawyer said Su came to Singapore in 2021 with his wife and children as he wanted his children to be educated here.
Woman accused of injecting Botox into 3 women without having valid certificate
Eleana Lim Chui Xia allegedly injected them with a mixture of Botox and saline solution.
10-year-old jungle bridge over BKE proves a lifeline for pangolins, mousedeer and other wildlife
Since the bridge started taking shape in April 2014, there has been a reduction of more than 90 per cent in the number of pangolins killed on roads in the area.
Australia police arrest woman over mushroom lunch that killed three elderly people
Deaths from consuming mushrooms are relatively rare in the country, which has several species including the “death cap” mushroom.