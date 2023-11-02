Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 2, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

High-speed tests on MRT trains now possible away from main rail lines at $640m facility

The Singapore Rail Test Centre is on course for completion in 2025.

Foreigners in S’pore reminded not to support or import foreign politics amid Israel-Hamas war

They were also reminded to engage in responsible and respectful discussions on the sensitive topic.

Israeli army battles Hamas fighters in drive towards Gaza City

The four-week war is closing in on the Gaza Strip’s main population centre in the north, where the Hamas militant group is based.

Nearly 3 in 4 Singapore employers plan to raise salary offers for in-demand roles: Survey

Of the professionals polled, 41 per cent said they plan to actively look for new jobs in the next six months.

China cremates ‘people’s’ premier Li Keqiang, lowers national flag amid outpouring of grief

Messages for the late premier flooded social media platforms as Chinese citizens mourned his death. 

Singapore’s central bank the world’s third-largest gold buyer from Jan to Sept 2023

The Monetary Authority of Singapore is ranked behind its counterparts in China and Poland, according to the World Gold Council.

Money laundering accused on the run from Chinese authorities, came to S’pore in 2021: Prosecutor

Su Wenqiang’s lawyer said Su came to Singapore in 2021 with his wife and children as he wanted his children to be educated here.

Woman accused of injecting Botox into 3 women without having valid certificate

Eleana Lim Chui Xia allegedly injected them with a mixture of Botox and saline solution.

10-year-old jungle bridge over BKE proves a lifeline for pangolins, mousedeer and other wildlife

Since the bridge started taking shape in April 2014, there has been a reduction of more than 90 per cent in the number of pangolins killed on roads in the area.

Australia police arrest woman over mushroom lunch that killed three elderly people

Deaths from consuming mushrooms are relatively rare in the country, which has several species including the “death cap” mushroom.

