Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 19, 2023

White House, Israel say no Israel-Hamas deal yet, US will ‘continue to work hard’

There was an earlier report that claimed that Israel and Hamas had reached a tentative agreement to free dozens of hostages in Gaza.

Singapore’s first urban fish farm in a container launched in Tampines

The fish will be sold to fishmongers at cost price for this community project.

Hundreds of users report mysterious vertical lines on smartphone screens after firmware update

Phone repair stores have been flooded with queries about green, white or pink lines on phone screens.

Crowdsourcing site allows users to fill up surveys on govt services for cash

It allows more than 70 government agencies to tap citizens’ insights, expertise and feedback.

Pre-schools preparing children to use technology and tools confidently

NTUC First Campus is introducing the concepts through hour-long lessons once every two weeks.

Why runners are swallowing electronic pills to help build next-generation wearables

The pill houses a small battery, a temperature sensor and a transmitter to communicate data.

Green turtle dies after being trapped in fishing net; one of four marine animals trapped on Nov 18

Green turtles are critically endangered locally. They can be found near coastlines worldwide, especially in areas with seagrass beds.

NUS researcher wants to find ways to channel more finance into conserving nature

US$160 billion (S$216 billion) a year goes into nature conservation and restoration efforts globally, but there’s a financing gap of US$803 billion, says a report.

200 years of brotherhood: New book unveils mystery of Keng Teck Whay society

The secretive and exclusive mutual-aid society was one of Singapore’s oldest self-help groups.

What can parents do amid the rising number of children with suicidal thoughts?

Parents should try to stay calm and listen actively to their child, says a psychologist.

