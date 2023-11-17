Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 17, 2023

Updated
Published
36 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

PM Lee says trade deals are no cakewalk as Biden’s Asia-Pacific economic initiative stalls

The IPEF leaders announced progress on three of the four pillars.

READ MORE HERE

Job hunting? New SkillsFuture report lists 24 top skills over next two years

The list includes skills such as effective client communication, systems testing and software design.

READ MORE HERE

New online platform for jobseekers to gain insights on job trends

Launched by SkillsFuture Singapore, you can see the number and type of industries hiring specific roles, and the top hiring industries.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

S’pore ‘deeply regrets’ impact of Israel’s military operations on Gaza hospital: MFA

MFA said Singapore will continue to work closely with its humanitarian partners to offer additional assistance and support to the Palestinian people.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore Idol ex-judge Ken Lim’s seven sex offence charges to be heard in separate trials

Lim is accused of sexual offences involving five alleged victims from 1998 to 2021.

READ MORE HERE

Bus service 167 to cease from Dec 10

It is among several changes. Ridership for some bus services along segments of the Thomson-East Coast Line has fallen by up to 40 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

AI can boost productivity, but regulation is key: Experts

More regulation is needed to curb the irresponsible use of AI, experts warned.

READ MORE HERE

South Korean women get short hairstyles to protest against growing anti-feminist movement

Women are showing solidarity with the #women_shortcut_campaign online movement.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore bars elevating drinking experience with spectacular decor

Thoughtful and visually appealing design elevate the experience of sipping cocktails at these four bars.

READ MORE HERE

Lasalle fashion student wins Harper’s Bazaar NewGen Award with zero-waste designs

Miss Lim Su Hui won $10,000 and a sponsored master’s degree course in London worth over $55,000.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top