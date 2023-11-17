Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 17, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
PM Lee says trade deals are no cakewalk as Biden’s Asia-Pacific economic initiative stalls
Job hunting? New SkillsFuture report lists 24 top skills over next two years
The list includes skills such as effective client communication, systems testing and software design.
New online platform for jobseekers to gain insights on job trends
Launched by SkillsFuture Singapore, you can see the number and type of industries hiring specific roles, and the top hiring industries.
S’pore ‘deeply regrets’ impact of Israel’s military operations on Gaza hospital: MFA
MFA said Singapore will continue to work closely with its humanitarian partners to offer additional assistance and support to the Palestinian people.
S’pore Idol ex-judge Ken Lim’s seven sex offence charges to be heard in separate trials
Bus service 167 to cease from Dec 10
It is among several changes. Ridership for some bus services along segments of the Thomson-East Coast Line has fallen by up to 40 per cent.
AI can boost productivity, but regulation is key: Experts
South Korean women get short hairstyles to protest against growing anti-feminist movement
Singapore bars elevating drinking experience with spectacular decor
Thoughtful and visually appealing design elevate the experience of sipping cocktails at these four bars.
Lasalle fashion student wins Harper’s Bazaar NewGen Award with zero-waste designs
Miss Lim Su Hui won $10,000 and a sponsored master’s degree course in London worth over $55,000.