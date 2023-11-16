Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 16, 2023

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Singapore sets aside $800m to help seniors age well at home, in their communities

There will also be improvements made to housing and streets under the multi-ministry Age Well SG programme.

READ MORE HERE

Alert button was a lifeline for 67-year-old who fell in middle of night

The alert system is manned by the Active Ageing Centre in the void deck of her block during working hours and, after that, the CareLine team.

READ MORE HERE

Initiative to create pedestrian-friendly streets to cover all 24 Singapore towns by 2030

The expansion of the Friendly Streets scheme is among a number of improvements to make living spaces more senior-friendly.

READ MORE HERE

Biden, Xi agree to open presidential hotline, resume military contacts, curb fentanyl production

However, simmering differences remain, particularly over Taiwan.

READ MORE HERE

Will the summit by the bay keep tensions at bay? Biden-Xi talks raise hopes

It’s not that the trust that the US and China have in each other has risen, but the summit is an acknowledgement that they are interdependent, an expert tells Bhagyashree Garekar.

READ MORE HERE

Israeli President says ‘strong force’ may need to stay in Gaza, Biden says occupation a ‘big mistake’

The US president said he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that a two-state solution was the only answer to resolve the conflict.

READ MORE HERE

S'porean photographer wins global award with shot of sea creature clinging on to rubbish

The photo features a lone nautilus latching onto an empty plastic bag.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporean missionary dies in traffic accident in Turkey

Two other people were injured in the traffic accident that claimed the life of Mr Joseph Chean.

READ MORE HERE

Face gyms: Give your facial muscles a full workout in this beauty trend

Facial workouts claim to be able to tone your muscles. Here is how to do them safely and effectively.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore’s pro wrestlers punch above their weight, more than a decade on

Local wrestlers – most of whom have day jobs – have honed their craft through the years, and now travel the world regularly to perform in countries such as Japan and the US.

READ MORE HERE

