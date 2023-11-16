Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 16, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Singapore sets aside $800m to help seniors age well at home, in their communities
There will also be improvements made to housing and streets under the multi-ministry Age Well SG programme.
Alert button was a lifeline for 67-year-old who fell in middle of night
The alert system is manned by the Active Ageing Centre in the void deck of her block during working hours and, after that, the CareLine team.
Initiative to create pedestrian-friendly streets to cover all 24 Singapore towns by 2030
The expansion of the Friendly Streets scheme is among a number of improvements to make living spaces more senior-friendly.
Biden, Xi agree to open presidential hotline, resume military contacts, curb fentanyl production
Will the summit by the bay keep tensions at bay? Biden-Xi talks raise hopes
It’s not that the trust that the US and China have in each other has risen, but the summit is an acknowledgement that they are interdependent, an expert tells Bhagyashree Garekar.
Israeli President says ‘strong force’ may need to stay in Gaza, Biden says occupation a ‘big mistake’
The US president said he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that a two-state solution was the only answer to resolve the conflict.
S'porean photographer wins global award with shot of sea creature clinging on to rubbish
Singaporean missionary dies in traffic accident in Turkey
Two other people were injured in the traffic accident that claimed the life of Mr Joseph Chean.
Face gyms: Give your facial muscles a full workout in this beauty trend
Facial workouts claim to be able to tone your muscles. Here is how to do them safely and effectively.
Singapore’s pro wrestlers punch above their weight, more than a decade on
Local wrestlers – most of whom have day jobs – have honed their craft through the years, and now travel the world regularly to perform in countries such as Japan and the US.