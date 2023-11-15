Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 15, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
All adult S'poreans to get Assurance Package cash payments in December
Citizens can check their eligibility for the payouts by logging in at the Assurance Package official website with Singpass.
S’pore money-laundering risk score slightly up in 2023 Basel index, deemed ‘medium risk’
The slight rise in Singapore’s risk score was due to increased risks in the indicators of corruption, bribery and environmental crimes, said an expert.
PM Lee calls for US to stay invested in Asia
Mr Lee is attending the Apec annual leaders’ meeting in San Francisco hosted by the US.
Israeli troops enter Gaza’s Shifa hospital after gunbattle at gates
Israel says Hamas has a command centre underneath the hospital, which the group denies.
Biden, Xi meet as US-China military, economic tensions grind on
They are set to discuss Taiwan, the South China Sea, the Israel-Hamas war, North Korea and human rights.
New resource portal for S’pore employers looking to redesign jobs amid disruption, competition
A new industry-led group will also be formed to help employers attract and retain a wider talent pool.
Bird Paradise launches penguin glamping experience and breeding centre
The 17ha park has received more than 600,000 Singapore and international visitors since May.
On land, they waddle. Under water, they soar: Explore Bird Paradise’s Penguin Cove
Find out how Penguin Cove was designed to show penguins in all their glory – in and out of water.
Former Workers’ Party MP Yaw Shin Leong dies at 47
Man fined $30,000 for under-declaring cash brought into Singapore
He carried almost $2 million into Singapore on June 20 but declared he was carrying about $700,000.