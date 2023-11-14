Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 14, 2023

Updated
Published
55 min ago

‘Solar pavements’ to be installed in Sentosa amid decarbonisation push

Over 5.2 megawatt-peak of solar capacity has already been installed on Sentosa.

Crackdown on illegal online gambling but addiction can be hard to beat

As of September, the Gambling Regulatory Authority blocked access to more than 1,900 remote gambling websites.

Babies of mums who had Covid-19 vaccine while pregnant better protected for 6 months: KKH study

But there was no conferred benefit to the newborns from mothers who were vaccinated prior to their pregnancy.

RSAF fighter jet makes emergency landing at Changi Airport after malfunction

The F-16 landed at around noon and was towed away. The runway remains operational.

Jail for maid who withdrew $88.6k from elderly man’s bank account over 89 occasions

Eka Yuniarsih, 32, remitted a portion of her ill-gotten gains to her creditors in Indonesia.

More children diagnosed with high myopia in Singapore

This is due to habits such as spending long hours on screens and insufficient time outdoors.

US firms seek commitment to stable business landscape in dinner date with Xi Jinping

Corporate chiefs hope to get a reading on US-China business relations at a gala the Chinese President is attending.

Fear of bedbugs prompts Hong Kongers to take precautions

While bedbugs are common in Hong Kong, fears come after reports of outbreaks in other parts of the world.

Indonesian presidential front runner Prabowo vows to keep foreign policy neutral

He said he would not align with any major power blocs or join any military alliances amid rising tensions between the US and China.

Plunging popularity of Bahasa among Australian students could hurt future ties with Indonesia

Of the more than 40 universities, just 12 now teach the language, down from 22 in 1992.

