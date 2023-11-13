Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 13, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
At Tanglin Halt for decades, some stallholders, shop tenants trudge on despite slow business
Construction of Changi Newater factory to start in 2024 after environmental impact study
Discharge from the new factory would have no impact on the marine environment or biodiversity.
First EV chargers rolled out at open-air HDB carpark under large-scale govt tender
She acts as daughter to seniors living alone in rental flats
Ms Priscilla Ong started a fund in March to help the elderly foot their medical expenses and cab fare to appointments.
Employee tracking software: Boon or bane?
Experts said the impact on staff morale depends on the intention behind the tracking, and how the data collected is used.
askST Jobs: Should you refer a friend to your employer?
Experts advise employees to weigh several factors when deciding whether to make a referral.
Man lured to work in Laos, Myanmar scam compounds was beaten, electrocuted
Motorcyclist and PAB rider taken to hospital after accident in Sengkang
Apex court clears way for ‘Prosecco’ to be used for wines only from Italian region
The court allowed an appeal by an Italian trade body to register the term as a geographical indication in respect of wines in Singapore.