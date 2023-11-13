Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 13, 2023

Updated
Published
48 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

At Tanglin Halt for decades, some stallholders, shop tenants trudge on despite slow business

Some stallholders have chosen to stay for nostalgia's sake.

READ MORE HERE

Construction of Changi Newater factory to start in 2024 after environmental impact study

Discharge from the new factory would have no impact on the marine environment or biodiversity.

READ MORE HERE

First EV chargers rolled out at open-air HDB carpark under large-scale govt tender

LTA aims to have EV chargers in over 700 HDB carparks by the end of 2023.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

She acts as daughter to seniors living alone in rental flats

Ms Priscilla Ong started a fund in March to help the elderly foot their medical expenses and cab fare to appointments.

READ MORE HERE

Employee tracking software: Boon or bane?

Experts said the impact on staff morale depends on the intention behind the tracking, and how the data collected is used.

READ MORE HERE

askST Jobs: Should you refer a friend to your employer?

Experts advise employees to weigh several factors when deciding whether to make a referral.

READ MORE HERE

Man lured to work in Laos, Myanmar scam compounds was beaten, electrocuted

At the scam compounds, the Ugandan worked for 18 hours a day with no day off.

READ MORE HERE

Motorcyclist and PAB rider taken to hospital after accident in Sengkang

Both men were conscious when taken to the hospital.

READ MORE HERE

Apex court clears way for ‘Prosecco’ to be used for wines only from Italian region

The court allowed an appeal by an Italian trade body to register the term as a geographical indication in respect of wines in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Travel influencers: The reality and sacrifice behind the lens and dazzling Insta-facades

Hear the triumphs and tribulations of four Singapore-based travel influencers.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top