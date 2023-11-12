Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 12, 2023

Iran and Saudi Arabia, regional rivals, call for Gaza ceasefire

An earlier warming of relations between the two Islamic countries was first announced in March.

READ MORE HERE

More time for Le Le fans to say goodbye, with S’pore-born panda’s flight to China pushed to January

Le Le will be transported to China on Singapore Airlines in a customised crate that is currently being built.

READ MORE HERE

Raffles Lighthouse could be powered entirely by solar, tidal wave energy

The Maritime and Port Authority is looking to generate electricity from solar and tidal energy.

READ MORE HERE

How to earn good lifelong income from your CPF

You can choose to save more for CPF Life so that you get more money to spend in old age, writes Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon.

READ MORE HERE

askST: How is climate change fuelling water scarcity worldwide?

What causes water scarcity and what are the links between water and climate?

READ MORE HERE

Anxiety is the invisible disorder among kids: ‘I was suffering every day in school’

Youth with anxiety and depression miss 24 days of school on average, a recently released study has found.

READ MORE HERE

‘I was completely healed’: When caring for community cats brings comfort and purpose

In a world concerned with mental health, caring for community cats can be a surprising balm, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian ex-cop on death row for 2006 murder of Mongolian model freed in Australia

He cannot be extradited to Malaysia as Australian law forbids extradition to a country where a person may face the death sentence.

READ MORE HERE

NTU researcher hopes to help poorer countries have a sustainable water supply

Naeem Nadzri will attend COP28, along with other Singapore youth, to understand how water scarcity affects countries.

READ MORE HERE

Fun With Kids: Disney Princess concert, YouTuber Bri Reads

The Singapore Writers Festival also returns from Friday to Nov 26 and promises activities for everyone.

READ MORE HERE

