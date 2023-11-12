Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 12, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Iran and Saudi Arabia, regional rivals, call for Gaza ceasefire
An earlier warming of relations between the two Islamic countries was first announced in March.
More time for Le Le fans to say goodbye, with S’pore-born panda’s flight to China pushed to January
Le Le will be transported to China on Singapore Airlines in a customised crate that is currently being built.
Raffles Lighthouse could be powered entirely by solar, tidal wave energy
The Maritime and Port Authority is looking to generate electricity from solar and tidal energy.
How to earn good lifelong income from your CPF
You can choose to save more for CPF Life so that you get more money to spend in old age, writes Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon.
askST: How is climate change fuelling water scarcity worldwide?
Anxiety is the invisible disorder among kids: ‘I was suffering every day in school’
Youth with anxiety and depression miss 24 days of school on average, a recently released study has found.
‘I was completely healed’: When caring for community cats brings comfort and purpose
In a world concerned with mental health, caring for community cats can be a surprising balm, says the writer.
Malaysian ex-cop on death row for 2006 murder of Mongolian model freed in Australia
He cannot be extradited to Malaysia as Australian law forbids extradition to a country where a person may face the death sentence.
NTU researcher hopes to help poorer countries have a sustainable water supply
Naeem Nadzri will attend COP28, along with other Singapore youth, to understand how water scarcity affects countries.
Fun With Kids: Disney Princess concert, YouTuber Bri Reads
The Singapore Writers Festival also returns from Friday to Nov 26 and promises activities for everyone.