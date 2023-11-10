Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 10, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Israel does not seek to occupy Gaza, but ‘credible force’ needed: Netanyahu
Mr Netanyahu had this week suggested Israel would be responsible for Gaza’s security indefinitely.
Petrol, diesel pump prices dip as oil slips on weaker economic outlook
More than half of Singapore’s rich investing more in safer assets like cash, gold: Study
‘He was a joy in our lives’: Man who died in ECP accident was newly-wed, with child on the way
Muhammad Nurhilmi’s wife is due to give birth to their first child in two months’ time.
More than 550 suspects under police probe for scams involving over $14m of victims’ money
The suspects aged from 15 to 76 are believed to be linked to more than 1,700 scam cases.
SMRT rolls out new chimes on trains in 3-month pilot
Plane makes U-turn after taking off in London with missing windows
Discus king James Wong opens up about his cancer battle
The 10-time SEA Games champion, 54, was diagnosed with Stage 2 bile duct cancer in February.
Wearable ‘Ai Pin’ launched by Humane, backed by ex-Apple execs and Microsoft
The device aims to bring cutting-edge artificial intelligence to a lapel near the consumer.
How Suntory became world-famous with the Yamazaki, Hibiki and other prize-winning whisky
Japanese whiskies are highly sought after for their robust aromas and nuanced tasting notes.