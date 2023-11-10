Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 10, 2023

Updated
Published
20 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Israel does not seek to occupy Gaza, but ‘credible force’ needed: Netanyahu

Mr Netanyahu had this week suggested Israel would be responsible for Gaza’s security indefinitely.

READ MORE HERE

Petrol, diesel pump prices dip as oil slips on weaker economic outlook

The five major pump operators took turns to reduce posted rates this week.

READ MORE HERE

More than half of Singapore’s rich investing more in safer assets like cash, gold: Study

This suggests a hesitancy towards volatile equity markets and riskier investments.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

‘He was a joy in our lives’: Man who died in ECP accident was newly-wed, with child on the way

Muhammad Nurhilmi’s wife is due to give birth to their first child in two months’ time.

READ MORE HERE

More than 550 suspects under police probe for scams involving over $14m of victims’ money

The suspects aged from 15 to 76 are believed to be linked to more than 1,700 scam cases.

READ MORE HERE

SMRT rolls out new chimes on trains in 3-month pilot

The chimes were inspired by three local folk songs.

READ MORE HERE

Plane makes U-turn after taking off in London with missing windows

It landed back after being in the air for 36 minutes.

READ MORE HERE

Discus king James Wong opens up about his cancer battle

The 10-time SEA Games champion, 54, was diagnosed with Stage 2 bile duct cancer in February.

READ MORE HERE

Wearable ‘Ai Pin’ launched by Humane, backed by ex-Apple execs and Microsoft

The device aims to bring cutting-edge artificial intelligence to a lapel near the consumer.

READ MORE HERE

How Suntory became world-famous with the Yamazaki, Hibiki and other prize-winning whisky

Japanese whiskies are highly sought after for their robust aromas and nuanced tasting notes.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top