Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 1, 2023

Websites of all S’pore public hospitals, polyclinics, healthcare groups back up after crash lasting 5 hours
National healthcare IT provider Synapxe did not indicate what caused the crash in an update on Facebook earlier on Wednesday.
Changi Airport T2 reopens fully with 4-storey waterfall display, new garden
The Wonderfall, the centrepiece of the departure hall, is a digital waterfall display that stands at 14m tall and 17m wide.
Interactive: Changi Airport’s T2 fully reopens - Discover what’s new
The revamped terminal serves 16 airlines that connect travellers to 40 cities. The carriers operating there include Singapore Airlines and German flag carrier Lufthansa.
Foreigners, wounded people leave Gaza as Israeli offensive intensifies
Some 545 foreigners and dual nationals along with about 90 sick and wounded were expected to leave.
Hopes are for US, China to build confidence at expected Xi-Biden meet: Ng Eng Hen
Both sides can work on areas such as defence, economy and climate change, said the Singapore defence minister.
SPH Media to acquire technology media company Tech in Asia
SPH Media noted that the acquisition will support the group’s broader transformation efforts.
‘He could never bear seeing people go hungry’: Food charity founder Nizar Shariff dies at 53
Mr Nizar, who was one of the finalists of The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2018, had been suffering from diabetes and kidney failure in recent years.
Post-PSLE: Tough transition to a vastly different secondary school education
Students who have just completed their PSLE will be the first cohort to experience full subject-based banding in all secondary schools, notes the writer.
askST: What is Vibrio vulnificus? How common is it in Singapore?
Infection can occur when a person consumes raw or undercooked seafood, and at least six people have reportedly died from this flesh-eating bacterium in the US’ east coast this summer.
Curtains up: Musicals enjoying post-pandemic boom in Singapore
Ahead of Hamilton's 2024 premiere, a slew of shows from Disney's Frozen to & Juliet were staged in 2023.