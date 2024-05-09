Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 9, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore’s proposed second marine park in Lazarus South, Kusu is home to rare rocky shore, coral habitats
Scoot blames flight cancellations on shortage of spare parts due to supply chain issues
Eco-resort Mandai Rainforest Resort to open in first half of 2025
It will be located in the midst of five wildlife parks, including Singapore Zoo and Night Safari.
Woman, 37, charged with 56-year-old man’s murder tells court it’s ‘manslaughter’
Iris Koh given 5 new charges of telling followers to harass doctors, flood Govt hotlines with calls
The founder of Healing the Divide allegedly instigated more than 3,700 of the group’s members.
Owl nest at Telok Blangah draws crowds, NParks advises public to keep their distance
The heat is on. Time to prepare and protect workers
With rising temperatures, maintaining a safe and productive workplace requires collective efforts, says the writer.
Selangor FC opts out of Charity Shield match following attacks on footballers
Selangor ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has expressed his full support for the football club’s decision.
SAM to stay at Tanjong Pagar Distripark for now, plans pending for Old St Joseph Institution building
Prior to this, SAM had been expected to reoccupy the space when redevelopment is completed in 2026.