Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 9, 2024

Updated
May 09, 2024, 06:11 PM
Published
May 09, 2024, 06:06 PM

S’pore’s proposed second marine park in Lazarus South, Kusu is home to rare rocky shore, coral habitats

The boundaries of the proposed marine park is expected to be finalised by 2025.

Scoot blames flight cancellations on shortage of spare parts due to supply chain issues

The budget airline said the issue is affecting the aviation industry as a whole.

Eco-resort Mandai Rainforest Resort to open in first half of 2025

It will be located in the midst of five wildlife parks, including Singapore Zoo and Night Safari.

Woman, 37, charged with 56-year-old man’s murder tells court it’s ‘manslaughter’

She is believed to have been in a romantic relationship with him.

Iris Koh given 5 new charges of telling followers to harass doctors, flood Govt hotlines with calls

The founder of Healing the Divide allegedly instigated more than 3,700 of the group’s members.

Owl nest at Telok Blangah draws crowds, NParks advises public to keep their distance

The area around the nest has been cordoned off.

The heat is on. Time to prepare and protect workers

With rising temperatures, maintaining a safe and productive workplace requires collective efforts, says the writer.

Selangor FC opts out of Charity Shield match following attacks on footballers

Selangor ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has expressed his full support for the football club’s decision.

SAM to stay at Tanjong Pagar Distripark for now, plans pending for Old St Joseph Institution building

Prior to this, SAM had been expected to reoccupy the space when redevelopment is completed in 2026.

Singaporean actress-singer Nathania Ong to play Eliza in West End staging of Hamilton

She was the first Singaporean to play Eponine in Les Miserables on the West End.

