Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 8, 2024

RSAF F-16 crash at Tengah Air Base: Alertness saved pilot’s life, says Ng Eng Hen

The pilot, who ejected from the aircraft, is conscious and able to walk. 

Singapore is waging a war against drugs; death penalty an effective deterrent: Shanmugam

The Minister of Home Affairs took aim at activists who criticised Singapore’s drug control approach.

Former transport minister Iswaran wins bid for joint trial of both sets of criminal charges

Iswaran currently faces 27 charges relating to hotel and property tycoon Ong Beng Seng, and eight charges relating to Mr David Lum Kok Seng.

COE prices end mixed, premiums for smaller cars and motorcycles dip

This is the first tender under the new three-month quota period.

Iras to claw back $60m from 166 private property deals exploiting ‘99-to-1’ loophole to dodge ABSD

Iras has completed a review of 187 ‘99-to-1’ cases of tax avoidance as of April 2024.

MOE requests forensic investigation after data breach affecting 89,000 parents, school employees

The incident affected about 67,000 parents and 22,000 school employees.

Shell sells S’pore assets at Pulau Bukom, Jurong Island after review

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Australia raises minimum savings for student visa, warns on fake recruitment

The moves follow a raft of actions in recent months to tighten student visa rules.

Eu Yan Sang and the continuing quest to grow Singapore unicorns

It is rare for Singaporean home-grown companies to make it big.

askST: What should I do if my car is caught in a flooded carpark?

Experts advise motorists against trying to start the engine after a car had been in flood water.

