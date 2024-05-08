Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 8, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
RSAF F-16 crash at Tengah Air Base: Alertness saved pilot’s life, says Ng Eng Hen
Singapore is waging a war against drugs; death penalty an effective deterrent: Shanmugam
The Minister of Home Affairs took aim at activists who criticised Singapore’s drug control approach.
Former transport minister Iswaran wins bid for joint trial of both sets of criminal charges
Iswaran currently faces 27 charges relating to hotel and property tycoon Ong Beng Seng, and eight charges relating to Mr David Lum Kok Seng.
COE prices end mixed, premiums for smaller cars and motorcycles dip
Iras to claw back $60m from 166 private property deals exploiting ‘99-to-1’ loophole to dodge ABSD
Iras has completed a review of 187 ‘99-to-1’ cases of tax avoidance as of April 2024.
MOE requests forensic investigation after data breach affecting 89,000 parents, school employees
Shell sells S’pore assets at Pulau Bukom, Jurong Island after review
Australia raises minimum savings for student visa, warns on fake recruitment
Eu Yan Sang and the continuing quest to grow Singapore unicorns
askST: What should I do if my car is caught in a flooded carpark?
Experts advise motorists against trying to start the engine after a car had been in flood water.