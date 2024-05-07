Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 7, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Amazon invests $12b in S’pore operations and cloud infrastructure, launches AI training scheme
The figure more than doubles the total sum invested in Singapore by the company since 2010 to some $23.5 billion.
‘I am stepping down as PM but I am not stopping work!’: PM Lee
Patients will be charged for upgrading from lower-class wards: Ong Ye Kung
Upgrading to a higher ward class will incur retroactive charges for treatments in the more subsidised ward.
No serious accidents, deaths between 2019 and 2023 at junction of Tampines fatal crash: Amy Khor
The Senior Minister of State for Transport said no feedback was received on safety issues at the junction prior to the crash.
S’pore amends cybersecurity law to better secure national interests, essential services
The expanded oversight of the Cyber Security Agency comes as threats can often be obscured with increased digitalisation.
Malaysian King gets warm welcome at Singapore Parliament
Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar became the first Malaysian king to visit Parliament House when a sitting was in session.
Losses of over $100m prevented after more than 3,000 scams disrupted by S’pore police, banks
More than 16,700 SMSes were sent to over 12,500 bank customers to warn them about being scammed.
Second suspect nabbed over acid attack on Malaysian national footballer
Ex-auxiliary cop jailed for misappropriating seized sex enhancement drugs for his own use
Mohd Aris Jalil was leader of a group tasked to patrol around Geylang when he committed the offence.
The Bottom Line: Is there an ideal time of day to work out?
Some research shows that workouts at different times can lead to different physical results.