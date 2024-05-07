Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 7, 2024

Updated
May 07, 2024, 06:03 PM
Published
May 07, 2024, 05:57 PM

Amazon invests $12b in S’pore operations and cloud infrastructure, launches AI training scheme

The figure more than doubles the total sum invested in Singapore by the company since 2010 to some $23.5 billion.

‘I am stepping down as PM but I am not stopping work!’: PM Lee

“I will do whatever I can to help PM Lawrence and his team succeed,” PM Lee said.

Patients will be charged for upgrading from lower-class wards: Ong Ye Kung

Upgrading to a higher ward class will incur retroactive charges for treatments in the more subsidised ward.

No serious accidents, deaths between 2019 and 2023 at junction of Tampines fatal crash: Amy Khor

The Senior Minister of State for Transport said no feedback was received on safety issues at the junction prior to the crash.

S’pore amends cybersecurity law to better secure national interests, essential services

The expanded oversight of the Cyber Security Agency comes as threats can often be obscured with increased digitalisation.

Malaysian King gets warm welcome at Singapore Parliament

Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar became the first Malaysian king to visit Parliament House when a sitting was in session.

Losses of over $100m prevented after more than 3,000 scams disrupted by S’pore police, banks

More than 16,700 SMSes were sent to over 12,500 bank customers to warn them about being scammed.

Second suspect nabbed over acid attack on Malaysian national footballer

Another man has been detained over the May 5 acid attack on Faisal Halim.

Ex-auxiliary cop jailed for misappropriating seized sex enhancement drugs for his own use

Mohd Aris Jalil was leader of a group tasked to patrol around Geylang when he committed the offence.

The Bottom Line: Is there an ideal time of day to work out?

Some research shows that workouts at different times can lead to different physical results.

