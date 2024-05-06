Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 6, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Maris Stella High to be rebuilt; primary school section to take in girls from 2027
Malaysia’s King and Queen receive ceremonial welcome at Istana during state visit to S’pore
60-year-old man dies, two rescued after fire breaks out in Whampoa HDB flat
The fire was raging inside a unit on the sixth storey and firefighters had to force their way in, said SCDF.
Israel military begins evacuating Palestinian civilians from Rafah, ahead of threatened assault
Offshore wind, precision medicine key areas for S’pore’s future growth: EnterpriseSG chairman
These are sectors that Singapore can maximise opportunities and contribute to its long-term growth, he said.
‘I owe it to the other girls’: One of Ken Lim’s alleged victims comes forward after 11 years
The former Singapore Idol judge allegedly asked her if she was a virgin, and what would happen if he had sex with her.
Direct admission exercise starts for secondary schools, JCs from May 7
Travelling to Taiwan? Aftershocks can last up to a year, so earthquake preparedness is key
Experts say that while the intensity of the aftershocks in Taiwan will lessen over time, the tremors are not going away anytime soon.
Malaysian national footballer Faisal Halim suffers burns after acid attack
A man in his 20s has been arrested, police said. The motive for the attack is under investigation.