Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 6, 2024

Updated
May 06, 2024, 06:09 PM
Published
May 06, 2024, 06:05 PM

Maris Stella High to be rebuilt; primary school section to take in girls from 2027

The school was founded in 1958 and moved to its current Mount Vernon site in 1966.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia’s King and Queen receive ceremonial welcome at Istana during state visit to S’pore

The King will have separate meetings with President Tharman, PM Lee and DPM Wong.

READ MORE HERE

60-year-old man dies, two rescued after fire breaks out in Whampoa HDB flat

The fire was raging inside a unit on the sixth storey and firefighters had to force their way in, said SCDF.

READ MORE HERE

Israel military begins evacuating Palestinian civilians from Rafah, ahead of threatened assault

The evacuation comes ahead of a threatened assault on the southern Gazan city.

READ MORE HERE

Offshore wind, precision medicine key areas for S’pore’s future growth: EnterpriseSG chairman

These are sectors that Singapore can maximise opportunities and contribute to its long-term growth, he said.

READ MORE HERE

‘I owe it to the other girls’: One of Ken Lim’s alleged victims comes forward after 11 years

The former Singapore Idol judge allegedly asked her if she was a virgin, and what would happen if he had sex with her.

READ MORE HERE

Direct admission exercise starts for secondary schools, JCs from May 7

Secondary schools and JCs can admit up to 20 per cent of their students through DSA.

READ MORE HERE

Travelling to Taiwan? Aftershocks can last up to a year, so earthquake preparedness is key

Experts say that while the intensity of the aftershocks in Taiwan will lessen over time, the tremors are not going away anytime soon.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian national footballer Faisal Halim suffers burns after acid attack

A man in his 20s has been arrested, police said. The motive for the attack is under investigation.

READ MORE HERE

Tang Nan Ah Company, music shop with over 70 years of history, closing on May 11

Tang Nan Ah Company began operating at a shophouse in 1954.

READ MORE HERE

