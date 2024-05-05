Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 5, 2024

Police shoot dead 16-year-old ‘radicalised’ suspect after knife attack in Perth

He is said to have been radicalised online.

More Singapore employers helping their maids to address mental health issues

This included arranging for counselling services for the domestic workers or accompanying them for activities to improve morale.

A lot of job opportunities in sustainability space: Tan See Leng

The Manpower Minister said he expects huge demand for sustainability-related jobs in the next 10 years.

Employers, it’s time to talk about ‘gap years’ for older workers

With 40 and more years of work, a long break in between can be of benefit for employers and employees, says the writer.

S’pore visitors to Japan could use QR payment such as GrabPay or PayNow by 2025

Tourists to Japan from Asian countries including Singapore will soon find it easier to pay using their local QR code wallets.

Gifted with learning disabilities: ‘A’ for IGCSE at 10, but struggles in primary school

Twice-Exceptional children struggle to find a sweet spot in the mainstream system.

71-year-old man among 9 to be charged over outrage of modesty

The victims included men, women and teenagers.

Have stamp, will travel: New fad a boost to China’s retail scene

Retailers work with designers to come up with designs to attract shoppers.

Minor Issues: Lessons from May Schooling’s letter to her Olympian son

Her letter’s conclusion sums up the heart of parenting, says the writer.

The foodie’s guide to allergy-friendly dining in Singapore

Here are some restaurants that make dining out with a food allergy a less dangerous endeavour.

