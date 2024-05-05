Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 5, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Police shoot dead 16-year-old ‘radicalised’ suspect after knife attack in Perth
More Singapore employers helping their maids to address mental health issues
This included arranging for counselling services for the domestic workers or accompanying them for activities to improve morale.
A lot of job opportunities in sustainability space: Tan See Leng
The Manpower Minister said he expects huge demand for sustainability-related jobs in the next 10 years.
Employers, it’s time to talk about ‘gap years’ for older workers
With 40 and more years of work, a long break in between can be of benefit for employers and employees, says the writer.
S’pore visitors to Japan could use QR payment such as GrabPay or PayNow by 2025
Tourists to Japan from Asian countries including Singapore will soon find it easier to pay using their local QR code wallets.
Gifted with learning disabilities: ‘A’ for IGCSE at 10, but struggles in primary school
71-year-old man among 9 to be charged over outrage of modesty
Have stamp, will travel: New fad a boost to China’s retail scene
Minor Issues: Lessons from May Schooling’s letter to her Olympian son
The foodie’s guide to allergy-friendly dining in Singapore
Here are some restaurants that make dining out with a food allergy a less dangerous endeavour.