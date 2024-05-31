Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 31, 2024

US, Chinese defence chiefs meet for the first time at Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore

Both men had previously spoken over the phone in April, during which they discussed contentious issues including the South China Sea.

Stricter rules for GE advertising, bigger area on ballot paper for voters to mark their choice: ELD

Ballot papers will also have a larger space after feedback from voters during the 2023 Presidential Election.

WP chief Pritam Singh’s trial set for Oct 14

He faces two charges of lying to a parliamentary committee in 2021.

S’pore rolls out new toolkit to test gen AI safety, lays out plans to shape global conversations

The open-source toolkit will allow businesses to assess their applications against specific benchmarks.

ST Explains: Why is S’pore investing $700m in quantum computing?

The move would extend the influence of the little red dot in developments such as the discovery of new drugs.

Man behind global malware network objects to extradition to US after arrest in S’pore

Washington, which has an extradition treaty with Singapore, made the request for Wang Yunhe after his arrest.

Rehab home for people with psychiatric conditions revamped to increase capacity

The homes now have an increased capacity of 51 beds, up from 36.

Ex-director of Sakura Buffet faces charges for allegedly owing workers $430k in wages

Sim Ling Zhen, 31, faces 24 charges under the Employment Act.

All 500 burgers sold before In-N-Out pop-up’s official opening time, queue started at 3.30am

Over 500 people queued for the American burger chain’s one-day event at Columbus Coffee Company.

The rise of private rental spaces targeting young adults in Singapore

The trend of empty-room businesses is capitalising on young Singaporeans’ desire for private, affordable gathering spaces.

