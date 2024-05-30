Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 30, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
HDB launches resale flat listing service on flat portal
Over 600 resale flats have been listed on the portal since its soft launch on May 13.
Chinese national arrested in S’pore for creating malware that allowed criminals to steal billions
Properties subject to seizure include a Singapore condo unit and a Singapore-registered Ferrari.
S’pore adds another $300m in investment to develop quantum computers, talent pool
S’pore launches new governance framework for generative AI
Only woman in $3 billion money laundering case jailed 15 months
Updated guidelines to protect S’poreans in dealings with financial institutions: What to expect
MAS said the guidelines aim to improve the experience of customers with FIs, such as banks and wealth managers.
Man who force-fed 4-year-old son the tip of a chilli jailed over boy’s death
The man cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the identity of the victim, who had young siblings.
Malaysia helicopter crash: 1 helicopter was not flying at appropriate height, says Navy
Locals-only hotels in China fret over rule change to accept foreigners
Geylang International’s Bernice Wong is SPL’s 1st female general manager
A member of the club’s management said they were impressed by Wong’s passion and drive to make a difference.