Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 30, 2024

Updated
May 30, 2024, 06:24 PM
Published
May 30, 2024, 06:16 PM

HDB launches resale flat listing service on flat portal

Over 600 resale flats have been listed on the portal since its soft launch on May 13.

Chinese national arrested in S’pore for creating malware that allowed criminals to steal billions

Properties subject to seizure include a Singapore condo unit and a Singapore-registered Ferrari.

S’pore adds another $300m in investment to develop quantum computers, talent pool

It will be spent on grooming 200 local experts and offering grants to companies.

S’pore launches new governance framework for generative AI

The framework identifies nine areas of governance for the technology.

Only woman in $3 billion money laundering case jailed 15 months

Lin Baoying, 44, faced 10 charges and pleaded guilty to three charges.

Updated guidelines to protect S’poreans in dealings with financial institutions: What to expect

MAS said the guidelines aim to improve the experience of customers with FIs, such as banks and wealth managers.

Man who force-fed 4-year-old son the tip of a chilli jailed over boy’s death

The man cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the identity of the victim, who had young siblings.

Malaysia helicopter crash: 1 helicopter was not flying at appropriate height, says Navy

On April 23, 10 Navy personnel were killed in western Malaysia during a rehearsal.

Locals-only hotels in China fret over rule change to accept foreigners

These hotels can no longer turn away foreigners as is the norm now.

Geylang International’s Bernice Wong is SPL’s 1st female general manager

A member of the club’s management said they were impressed by Wong’s passion and drive to make a difference.

