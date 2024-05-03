Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 3, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore retail sales up 2.7% in March on higher F&B spending, concerts
Retail sales rose for the third straight month but there is concern that the trend could weaken.
SportSG launches ‘fairer, more transparent’ facility booking platform MyActiveSG+
This is the latest initiative from SportSG to strengthen its booking system and deter resellers profiteering from the sale of public sports facility bookings.
Jobless father of 7 who raped, sexually assaulted daughter gets 16 years’ jail, caning
The man began molesting the victim, his second-oldest child, when she was 11 or 12 years old.
Whistleblower who raised safety concerns at Boeing contractor Spirit dies
Mr Josh Dean’s death follows the passing of another Boeing whistleblower, who died from a self-inflicted wound in March.
Taiwan to roll out subsidies for tourists heading to Hualien, Taitung during post-quake recovery
Some of the subsidies and discounts in Taiwan’s Hualien and Taitung counties will be available from July.
Malaysia to cut fuel subsidies by June, in move that will test support for unity govt
The earlier-than-expected move will boost government coffers but could prove unpopular amid the rising cost of living.
Cheers to the heartland: Neighbourhood bars rock, from Sengkang to Clementi
Bars in Singapore’s heartland are offering a vibrant alternative to city centre nightlife by blending affordability, community spirit and unique brews.
7 tips for buying a used car
While used cars are friendlier on the wallet, they come with more risks, says the writer.
Orang utan’s use of medicinal plant to treat wound intrigues scientists
Researchers believe it’s the first documented case of active wound treatment with a plant species by a wild animal.
Airbnb lists floating house from Pixar’s Up
The company is building on the success of gimmicks like the Barbie Malibu DreamHouse.