Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 29, 2024

Updated
May 29, 2024, 06:22 PM
Published
May 29, 2024, 06:14 PM

Injuries to SQ321 crew, passengers likely caused by rapid changes in G-force, 178 ft drop over 4.6 sec

Those who were unbelted would have gone airborne, before falling back down.

askST: How to apply for VEP and the RFID tag before driving to Malaysia

Foreign-registered vehicles entering Johor from Singapore must have a VEP or risk being barred from entering Malaysia.

Commuters seek more information on QR code clearance trial at Johor checkpoints

The test period begins on June 1.

12 self-radicalised Singaporean youths dealt with under ISA since 2015

SM Teo Chee Hean said the increase is a concern, as there was just one such case before that.

$3b money laundering case: Su Jianfeng handed 2 new charges, faces 14 in total

The new charges are under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

New study on adolescent development in secondary schools aims to help teenagers

It follows 7,000 students throughout their four- or five-year journey in secondary school.

Motorists advised to avoid roads near Shangri-La hotel, National Gallery during defence summit

The 21st IISS Shangri-La Dialogue will be held from May 31 to June 2.

Thailand to indict influential former PM Thaksin over royal insult

He denies wrongdoing and has repeatedly pledged his loyalty to the crown.

Man who unlawfully set off fireworks in Yishun on Hari Raya Puasa eve fined $5k

Noor Azhar Abdul Abas told police he had bought the fireworks from an unknown person in Geylang.

Young and restless: Gen Z music stars Olivia Rodrigo, Laufey and Tate McRae sell out S’pore shows

Artistes in their 20s are filling bigger venues like the Singapore Indoor Stadium and appealing to a wider fanbase.

