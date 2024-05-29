Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 29, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Injuries to SQ321 crew, passengers likely caused by rapid changes in G-force, 178 ft drop over 4.6 sec
askST: How to apply for VEP and the RFID tag before driving to Malaysia
Foreign-registered vehicles entering Johor from Singapore must have a VEP or risk being barred from entering Malaysia.
Commuters seek more information on QR code clearance trial at Johor checkpoints
12 self-radicalised Singaporean youths dealt with under ISA since 2015
SM Teo Chee Hean said the increase is a concern, as there was just one such case before that.
$3b money laundering case: Su Jianfeng handed 2 new charges, faces 14 in total
New study on adolescent development in secondary schools aims to help teenagers
It follows 7,000 students throughout their four- or five-year journey in secondary school.
Motorists advised to avoid roads near Shangri-La hotel, National Gallery during defence summit
Thailand to indict influential former PM Thaksin over royal insult
Man who unlawfully set off fireworks in Yishun on Hari Raya Puasa eve fined $5k
Noor Azhar Abdul Abas told police he had bought the fireworks from an unknown person in Geylang.
Young and restless: Gen Z music stars Olivia Rodrigo, Laufey and Tate McRae sell out S’pore shows
Artistes in their 20s are filling bigger venues like the Singapore Indoor Stadium and appealing to a wider fanbase.