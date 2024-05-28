Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 28, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Malaysia to enforce VEP system for foreign cars entering Johor from Singapore starting Oct 1
MOH will take action against doctors, dentists who act unprofessionally when issuing MCs
Errant practitioners will also be referred to their respective professional watchdogs for further action.
New Novavax Covid-19 vaccine available for free at selected clinics in S’pore
The vaccine is recommended as an option for those aged 12 years old and above, with some exceptions.
‘I just want to go home’: What the SQ321 turbulence incident left in its wake one week on
It could be months before Singapore investigators release their final report on the incident.
Cordlife suspension extended for up to 3 months till September
Singapore’s pioneer urban planner and URA founder Alan Choe dies at 93
He laid the foundations for the country’s conservation programme, and was HDB’s first architect-planner.
Increase in asthma hospitalisation rate in S’pore forecast, heat can be a trigger
This could be due to an expected increase in asthma cases, obesity and the development of allergies.
Man who held woman hostage at knifepoint in Yishun admits to offences including abduction
Mohamed Faizal Mohamed Ariff was under the influence of Ice when he committed the offence in January 2023.
AVS investigating case of dog allegedly left leashed at Ikea car park
Photos and a video showed the leashed dog standing on its hind legs outside a black van or sitting on the floor.
Hiroshi Tai to be first S’pore golfer to compete at the Masters after historic NCAA win
Ranked No. 70 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, he had previously clinched two titles in 2022.