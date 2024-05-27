Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 27, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
HDB to offer new open-concept ‘white flats’ in Kallang-Whampoa
Maximum fine for workplace safety breaches to be raised from June 1
Singapore’s workplace fatality and major injury rates dipped to record lows in 2023, not including 2020 when Covid-19 disrupted work.
Condo resale prices climb 1.5% in April as volumes hit 13-month high
Ballot for tickets to mass celebrated by Pope Francis in Singapore to open in June
Tickets for Singapore’s first papal mass in close to 40 years will be free of charge.
Stricter rules on MCs should not exclude genuine patients, doctors say
There has to be a balance when it comes to giving MCs because patients should not be denied sick leave where warranted, said one doctor.
NUS Law to move back to Kent Ridge campus after 19 years
Students will also get more opportunities to interact with the main campus community of 50,000 students.
Trial run for QR code clearance for Malaysian travellers at JB land checkpoints to start on June 1
Japan blocks photo spot of Mount Fuji, but tourists find another
Private-hire driver took passenger’s laptop and reset it, erasing all her work data
The victim realised the device was missing after her medical appointment and tried to contact the driver twice, but he declined her calls.