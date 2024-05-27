Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 27, 2024

Updated
May 27, 2024, 06:15 PM
Published
May 27, 2024, 06:09 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

HDB to offer new open-concept ‘white flats’ in Kallang-Whampoa

The project will include 80 three-room units and 230 four-room flats.

READ MORE HERE

Maximum fine for workplace safety breaches to be raised from June 1

Singapore’s workplace fatality and major injury rates dipped to record lows in 2023, not including 2020 when Covid-19 disrupted work.

READ MORE HERE

Condo resale prices climb 1.5% in April as volumes hit 13-month high

Over 1,100 condo units changed hands, up from 911 units resold in March.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Ballot for tickets to mass celebrated by Pope Francis in Singapore to open in June

Tickets for Singapore’s first papal mass in close to 40 years will be free of charge.

READ MORE HERE

Stricter rules on MCs should not exclude genuine patients, doctors say

There has to be a balance when it comes to giving MCs because patients should not be denied sick leave where warranted, said one doctor.

READ MORE HERE

NUS Law to move back to Kent Ridge campus after 19 years

Students will also get more opportunities to interact with the main campus community of 50,000 students.

READ MORE HERE

Trial run for QR code clearance for Malaysian travellers at JB land checkpoints to start on June 1

The proof of concept will run for three months and involve only Malaysians.

READ MORE HERE

Japan blocks photo spot of Mount Fuji, but tourists find another

The authorities might soon have to put up another mesh sheet.

READ MORE HERE

Private-hire driver took passenger’s laptop and reset it, erasing all her work data

The victim realised the device was missing after her medical appointment and tried to contact the driver twice, but he declined her calls.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore’s badminton mixed doubles pair Terry Hee, Jessica Tan get their spot in Paris Olympics

The married couple are one of just 16 entries for the event at Paris 2024.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top