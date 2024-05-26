Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 26, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Plane involved in SQ321 incident returns to Singapore
A spokesperson said that SIA is fully cooperating with the authorities in the investigation into the incident on May 21.
SQ321 flight turbulence may leave survivors with trauma; recovery may take months or years: Experts
How long it takes to recover from the trauma will depend on the individual, experts say.
Mega indoor veggie farm I.F.F.I shuts down in latest blow to local food production
I.F.F.I’s holding company, precision engineering firm TranZPlus Engineering, has entered into liquidation.
6.5k overseas Singaporeans wrongly e-mailed about successful overseas voting registration
Acres gets OK to use previously poisoned land, eyes bigger animal sanctuary
Its top priority is to rehome the 31 pig-nosed turtles now in the quarantine facility.
South Korea, China agree to launch diplomatic and security dialogue
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Chinese Premier Li Qiang also agreed to resume talks on a free trade agreement.
7 hawkers joined succession scheme in two years; others cite lack of incentives to join
Many hawkers hope to get something for their years of hard work before passing their recipes to non-family members.
No cashier, no problems? What’s behind the rise of S’pore’s unmanned stores
Unstaffed outlets here are largely located on student campuses and in high-tech retail hubs.
Poly student has 2 part-time jobs, earns over $1,000 a month from content creation alone
8 places to take your kids to during the June school holidays
They include Gardens by the Bay’s Children’s Festival and the Mess-ive Science Party at KidsStop.