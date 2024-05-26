Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 26, 2024

Updated
May 26, 2024, 06:24 PM
Published
May 26, 2024, 06:20 PM

Plane involved in SQ321 incident returns to Singapore

A spokesperson said that SIA is fully cooperating with the authorities in the investigation into the incident on May 21.

SQ321 flight turbulence may leave survivors with trauma; recovery may take months or years: Experts

How long it takes to recover from the trauma will depend on the individual, experts say.

Mega indoor veggie farm I.F.F.I shuts down in latest blow to local food production

I.F.F.I’s holding company, precision engineering firm TranZPlus Engineering, has entered into liquidation.

6.5k overseas Singaporeans wrongly e-mailed about successful overseas voting registration

The ELD said the e-mails were the result of a programming glitch.

Acres gets OK to use previously poisoned land, eyes bigger animal sanctuary

Its top priority is to rehome the 31 pig-nosed turtles now in the quarantine facility.

South Korea, China agree to launch diplomatic and security dialogue

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Chinese Premier Li Qiang also agreed to resume talks on a free trade agreement.

7 hawkers joined succession scheme in two years; others cite lack of incentives to join

Many hawkers hope to get something for their years of hard work before passing their recipes to non-family members.

No cashier, no problems? What’s behind the rise of S’pore’s unmanned stores

Unstaffed outlets here are largely located on student campuses and in high-tech retail hubs.

Poly student has 2 part-time jobs, earns over $1,000 a month from content creation alone

The 19-year-old said she saves between 75 per cent and 80 per cent of her income.

8 places to take your kids to during the June school holidays

They include Gardens by the Bay’s Children’s Festival and the Mess-ive Science Party at KidsStop.

