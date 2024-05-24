Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 24, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
SQ321 incident: S’porean previously in ICU among passengers discharged from Thai hospital
NDP 2024 tickets available only via Singpass to prevent scams; balloting opens on May 27
The Padang will host an estimated 27,000 spectators for the NDP parade and each of the previews.
Police NSFs to fight cybercrimes and scams under new Cyber Police vocation
Two new community initiatives to allow the public to partner the police in tackling scams were also announced.
Lee Hsien Yang ordered to pay $200k each to Shanmugam, Vivian for defamation
Train service disrupted at six Downtown Line stations after maintenance locomotive catches fire
The tracks between Fort Canning and Mattar stations were closed from the start of service until 7.26am.
Speedster jailed after S’pore police tapped data from in-car system in first case here
Calls logs, messages and GPS data were pulled from the in-car system to prosecute the driver.
Weekly public visits to fire stations remain suspended following firefighter’s death: SCDF
This follows the death of an SCDF officer who lost consciousness while fighting a ship fire.
Home-grown greens sold for as low as $1.78 per pack at FairPrice in pilot to help local farms
The chye sim, lettuce and xiao bai cai are offered under the SG Farmers’ Market brand.
10 weeks’ jail for man who forged Singapore Sports Hub staff pass to attend Bruno Mars concert
He even posted a video online saying that he was trying to get into the concert without a ticket.
Moving into ‘unconducive’ spaces: Local arts scene ventures into everyday neighbourhoods
There have been more efforts to take art beyond the pristine walls of galleries and directly to people’s neighbourhoods.