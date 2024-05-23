Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 23, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Up to 20,000 homes planned for Turf City, including first Bukit Timah HDB flats in almost 40 years
SQ321 crew members checked on us despite own injuries, says passenger on turbulence-hit flight
The passenger said he would avoid long-haul flights “for a while” following the incident.
Spinal operation for Malaysian crew member hurt on SQ321 flight
COE prices for smaller cars dip to $92,700, premiums for bigger cars inch up to $105,689
Worker dies, 2 in ICU after inhaling poisonous fumes at PUB Choa Chu Kang plant
$3b money laundering case: 7th man jailed for 15 months, forfeiting $21.3m of assets to state
NDP 2024: Benjamin Kheng to perform theme song, Total Defence takes centre stage
Singapore’s economic growth slows quarter on quarter but gradual pickup still likely
MTI kept its full-year 2024 growth forecast of 1 per cent to 3 per cent despite downside risks.
Jumbo Group, Mustafa hit by cyber attacks
Jumbo said it was targeted in a ransomware incident, while the Mustafa group suffered a data breach.
Game changers: Niche sportswear brands are redefining athleisure and fashion
Recently launched labels in Singapore include Journ for cycling, FortyLove for tennis and Hoka for running.