Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 23, 2024

Updated
May 23, 2024, 06:11 PM
Published
May 23, 2024, 06:07 PM

Up to 20,000 homes planned for Turf City, including first Bukit Timah HDB flats in almost 40 years

URA said four distinctive neighbourhoods are likely to be built in the estate. 

SQ321 crew members checked on us despite own injuries, says passenger on turbulence-hit flight

The passenger said he would avoid long-haul flights “for a while” following the incident.

Spinal operation for Malaysian crew member hurt on SQ321 flight

The 32-year-old man is in critical but stable condition.

COE prices for smaller cars dip to $92,700, premiums for bigger cars inch up to $105,689

This is the second consecutive decline in the Category A COE price.

Worker dies, 2 in ICU after inhaling poisonous fumes at PUB Choa Chu Kang plant

The workers were carrying out routine tank cleaning when the incident occurred.

$3b money laundering case: 7th man jailed for 15 months, forfeiting $21.3m of assets to state

He was convicted of two money laundering charges and one forgery-related charge.

NDP 2024: Benjamin Kheng to perform theme song, Total Defence takes centre stage

The NDP Heartland Celebrations will continue on Aug 10 at five neighbourhood venues.

Singapore’s economic growth slows quarter on quarter but gradual pickup still likely

MTI kept its full-year 2024 growth forecast of 1 per cent to 3 per cent despite downside risks.

Jumbo Group, Mustafa hit by cyber attacks

Jumbo said it was targeted in a ransomware incident, while the Mustafa group suffered a data breach.

Game changers: Niche sportswear brands are redefining athleisure and fashion

Recently launched labels in Singapore include Journ for cycling, FortyLove for tennis and Hoka for running.

