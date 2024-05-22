Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 22, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
‘Thrown to the roof and then to the floor’: SQ321 passengers describe chaos on turbulence-hit flight
Briton who died on SIA flight hit by turbulence was looking forward to ‘last big holiday’ with wife
S’pore’s transport investigators in Bangkok to probe SQ321 incident
Younger children more likely to delay reporting sexual abuse: Study
Those who experienced more severe abuse were more likely to take a longer time to disclose it.
TEL Stage 4: The challenge of building an MRT tunnel close to the KPE
An alternative route would mean not being able to serve residents living in the Tanjong Rhu area, said the LTA.
Over $800k in donations from convicts in $3 billion money laundering case surrendered to authorities
One charity whose donations were not seized plan to ring-fence them for other purposes.
Few animals released into wild on Vesak Day, devotees urged to be kind to animals in other ways
Only three cases of releasing animals into the wild have been reported each year from 2019 to 2023, said NParks.
Ultra-rich in Asia-Pacific seeking greater balance between bonds and equities: UBS report
New York, London top new ranking of 1,000 global cities; Singapore at No. 42
Nightclub says S. Korean DJ’s shows will not contain Buddhist elements after police warning
Police spoke to the establishment following calls by the Singapore Buddhist Federation that the shows should be cancelled.