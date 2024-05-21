Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 21, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Ulu Tiram attack a grim reminder that terror threat still high: PM Wong
“In particular, self-radicalisation is a growing concern, especially in our youths,” he said.
SMEs to receive more support to adopt AI with new S’pore-Microsoft tie-up
EnterpriseSG will subsidise 50 per cent of the Microsoft Copilot licence costs for eligible SMEs for a 12-month period.
S’pore private homes still most expensive in Asia-Pacific; HDB flats ‘most attainable’
$3b money laundering case: Only woman accused gets 7 new charges, wants early date to plead guilty
Lin Baoying, who had over $215 million in assets seized or frozen by the authorities, now faces 10 charges.
askST: How did rare multiple failure of a crucial component lead to F-16 crash in Tengah?
ST spoke to former RSAF F-16 pilots, engineers and an experienced defence source to find out more.
SFA lifts suspension of Peach Garden restaurant over gastroenteritis cases
Jail for woman who started fire that left then boyfriend with burn scars for life
She was angry when the victim resolved to leave the flat and, in all likelihood, his relationship with her.
Israel, Hamas reject bid before ICC to arrest leaders for war crimes
Israel called the demand a “historical disgrace” while Hamas said it “strongly condemns” the move.
Indian composer A.R. Rahman to perform at National Stadium
Hong Kong seeks to expand halal food options to draw more Muslim tourists
Since late 2023, the city has been trying to tap into the wealthy Middle Eastern market to diversify its economy.