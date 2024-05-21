Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 21, 2024

Updated
May 21, 2024, 06:20 PM
Published
May 21, 2024, 06:17 PM

Ulu Tiram attack a grim reminder that terror threat still high: PM Wong

“In particular, self-radicalisation is a growing concern, especially in our youths,” he said.

SMEs to receive more support to adopt AI with new S’pore-Microsoft tie-up

EnterpriseSG will subsidise 50 per cent of the Microsoft Copilot licence costs for eligible SMEs for a 12-month period.

S’pore private homes still most expensive in Asia-Pacific; HDB flats ‘most attainable’

The median price of Singapore private homes stood at $1.7 million in 2023.

$3b money laundering case: Only woman accused gets 7 new charges, wants early date to plead guilty

Lin Baoying, who had over $215 million in assets seized or frozen by the authorities, now faces 10 charges.

askST: How did rare multiple failure of a crucial component lead to F-16 crash in Tengah?

ST spoke to former RSAF F-16 pilots, engineers and an experienced defence source to find out more.

SFA lifts suspension of Peach Garden restaurant over gastroenteritis cases

The Thomson Plaza branch had been ordered to suspend operations from April 22.

Jail for woman who started fire that left then boyfriend with burn scars for life

She was angry when the victim resolved to leave the flat and, in all likelihood, his relationship with her.

Israel, Hamas reject bid before ICC to arrest leaders for war crimes

Israel called the demand a “historical disgrace” while Hamas said it “strongly condemns” the move.

Indian composer A.R. Rahman to perform at National Stadium

The 57-year-old musician last performed in Singapore in 2014 at Gardens by the Bay.

Hong Kong seeks to expand halal food options to draw more Muslim tourists

Since late 2023, the city has been trying to tap into the wealthy Middle Eastern market to diversify its economy.

