Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 20, 2024

May 20, 2024, 06:22 PM
May 20, 2024, 06:17 PM

Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, foreign minister killed in helicopter crash

The crash comes at a time of growing dissent within Iran over an array of political, social and economic crises.

Voter rolls being updated, public inspection will open in June

More details will be provided by the ELD on how Singaporeans can check the Registers of Electors.

Heavy traffic expected at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints over Vesak Day, June school holidays

Almost 2.3 million passengers crossed both checkpoints during the Good Friday long weekend.

SCDF firefighter Kenneth Tay cremated after making ‘the ultimate sacrifice in service of the nation’

He was also honoured by SCDF during an observance ceremony at their headquarters in Ubi.

New KKH clinic for children suffering from genetic condition with high cholesterol levels

The centre is expected to screen and manage about 120 children annually.

Pharma giant AstraZeneca to build $2b manufacturing facility in S’pore

The biomedical industry is a key contributor to Singapore’s economy, said EDB.

Jail for MFA director-general who lied to public servant over use of diplomatic bag service

Gilbert Oh Hin Kwan had wanted to do a personal favour for a female friend.

Eldest of four brothers who sexually abused sister gets 20 years’ jail, caning

The girl was assaulted by her four older brothers when she was between eight and 12 years old.

New Taiwan president Lai Ching-te calls on China to stop its threats

China’s state media warned that Mr Lai could become “more and more provocative”.

Zipline, spot whales and eat fresh seafood in Vancouver, where city and nature meet

In April, Air Canada launched a non-stop connection between Singapore and Vancouver.

