Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 20, 2024

Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, foreign minister killed in helicopter crash
The crash comes at a time of growing dissent within Iran over an array of political, social and economic crises.
Voter rolls being updated, public inspection will open in June
More details will be provided by the ELD on how Singaporeans can check the Registers of Electors.
Heavy traffic expected at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints over Vesak Day, June school holidays
Almost 2.3 million passengers crossed both checkpoints during the Good Friday long weekend.
SCDF firefighter Kenneth Tay cremated after making ‘the ultimate sacrifice in service of the nation’
He was also honoured by SCDF during an observance ceremony at their headquarters in Ubi.
New KKH clinic for children suffering from genetic condition with high cholesterol levels
Pharma giant AstraZeneca to build $2b manufacturing facility in S’pore
Jail for MFA director-general who lied to public servant over use of diplomatic bag service
Eldest of four brothers who sexually abused sister gets 20 years’ jail, caning
The girl was assaulted by her four older brothers when she was between eight and 12 years old.